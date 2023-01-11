Udine, tries to strangle medical guard and flees To attack the resident, who suffered a principle of strangulation, while on Saturday evening she was on duty as a medical guard in Udine, the companion of a patient who had been advised to go to the emergency room for some diagnostic investigations.

The man first threatened the doctor and then put his hands around her neck trying to strangle her before fleeing, after a colleague promptly intervened to defend her. The incident was then publicly denounced on social media. From what the resident reported, the carabinieri have already identified the man, having rushed shortly after the request for help.

The appeal on social media “We ask for more protection in the performance of our work – is the appeal launched on social networks -. It is not possible for a doctor in the exercise of his duties to be attacked for having invited a patient, after having given him the treatments deemed appropriate, to go to First aid in his interest; it is not permissible to risk one’s life in the workplace because one is not protected enough, because the continuity of care doctor is often considered a second-class doctor”.

“Remember – continues the post – that behind the gown there are first of all people and there is no such thing as a human being attacking another human being, a doctor (moreover a public official) by attempting to take his life, not counting the insults and threats! I appeal for this post to spread because I cannot think that another person, after my colleague, risks being strangled by a patient’s companion or whoever! threatened physically and verbally as happened to me! We ask for more protection in the performance of our work! Until it happens to you, you don’t realize that once it went well but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will be the same the next time”.

Schillaci: commitment to greater safety “Episodes of physical and verbal aggression against doctors and nurses, such as those that are repeated with disconcerting frequency, are no longer admissible. All my solidarity and closeness go to the healthcare personnel; the Ministry of Health will implement all the necessary initiatives to protect their safety”. The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci says it in a note, adding that “I immediately asked to make the monitoring and prevention activities of the National Observatory more efficient, provided for by law 113/2020 for the safety of operators of the health professions and Social-health, just as I intend to make the National Committee for the guidance and evaluation of active policies operational again, which has been suspended since last July, envisaged by the Consolidated Law on safety at work, the coordination of which is entrusted to the Minister of Health. Furthermore, the National Prevention Council provides for a specific central action precisely in terms of protecting the health and safety of workers, with the aim of promoting and expanding protection in an integrated manner, an approach that represents a key point within the projects financed in the scope of the National Plan Complementary to the PNRR”.

The health sector is among the sectors most subject to the phenomenon of aggression and among nurses and doctors, women are the most affected. “Safeguarding those who work in healthcare is essential to guarantee safety of care and quality for patients. With this objective we are committed to ensuring that all the tools available are used effectively to allow all operators and healthcare professionals to carry out their work under conditions of maximum protection”.

Fvg Region: inadmissible “I am deeply outraged by the assault suffered by a young specialist doctor who serves as a medical guard in Udine. The violence and intimidation she has had to face are inadmissible and must not be tolerated in any form”. This was stated in a tweet by the vice president of Friuli Venezia Giulia with responsibility for health Riccardo Riccardi, in relation to the episode that took place on Saturday evening, with a user attempting to strangle the doctor. “Doctors are at the service of our community and deserve respect and gratitude for their indispensable work – he added -. We will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our healthcare workers. I strongly condemn this reprehensible behavior”.

Previous This is the umpteenth assault on health personnel registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia. According to what was reported by the Nursind and Uil Fpl Fvg acronyms, on 6 January at the Mental Health Center in via Gambini in Trieste a nurse was beaten by a user who was asked to wait for the handover before conferring with the operators.