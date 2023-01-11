A man in Udine attempted to choke a medical specialist at the Gervasutta hospital. Adelaide Andriani, 28, immediately recounted the episode on social media, together with her colleague Giada Aveni, 31, who was on shift with her at the time and intervened, managing to ward off the attacker.

The episode

It was Dr. Aveni who removed the man’s hands from her colleague’s neck. In the images published on her profile, you can see the marks left by the strangulation attempt, which caused abrasions on the 28-year-old’s skin for a five-day prognosis.

“He put his hands around my neck and for a few moments I couldn’t breathe, I felt that the air was not passing. I thought: now I die suffocated“, he told Dr. Andriani to the carabinieri.

The incident took place late Saturday afternoon. Two men enter the emergency medical premises without going through the initial screening that the doctors of the continuity of care service usually do to evaluate the problem and avoid crowding the waiting room.

The story

One of them is limping, while the other is accompanying him. “The patient was not agitated, he told us that they were homeless and undocumented immigrants,” says Dr. Aveni, while “the other, the escort, was very aggressive and rude. He really wanted us to look at the dressing on his leg which we were told had recently been done by the Red Cross. So in the end we medicated her again, even though the medication was fine”.

The doctor posted photos of the injuries on Instagram

“He had injuries whose nature, however, we could not establish – explained Aveni – so we advised the patient to go to the emergency room for checks. When he came out and told the other one, outside the surgery, the other one took it very much. He knocked insistently, raised his voice, insulted… So I called the police“.

“The chaperone, who must have been fifty years old, at a certain point went towards the reception – is instead the story of Dr. Andriani recorded in the minutes – I was worried about the lady who was there alone and I told her yelled to be careful and that we had called the police. It was at that point that he came towards me, ran after me as far as the door of the medical guard and put his hands around my neck…”

The decision

Graduated in medicine and specializing in general surgery, Dr. Andriani had already suffered two attacks in Udine prison where she always served as a continuity of care doctor, but precisely following this latest episode of violence he definitely decided to change profession.

“I have been meditating for some time on the choice of starting a new faculty and changing profession, after this fact I know that it will certainly be the right choice and I will undertake it as soon as possible” he said as reported by the Corriere della Sera.

The colleague, on the other hand, wants to continue practicing her profession despite everything and makes an appeal on her social profile so that the story does not go unnoticed: “Often the continuity of care doctor is considered a B-series doctor! Remember that behind the gown there are first of all people and there is no such thing as a human being attacking another human being” writes Dr. Aveni.

“It shouldn’t exist for a person, a doctor to be physically and verbally insulted and threatened as happened to me!! – She adds – We ask for more protection in the performance of our work! ”.



<br />

