Home Health Udine, doctor attacked in medical guard: man tries to strangle her
Health

Udine, doctor attacked in medical guard: man tries to strangle her

by admin
Udine, doctor attacked in medical guard: man tries to strangle her

The story through social media of the doctor and his colleague who intervened to stop the attacker in the Gervasutta hospital

By: VirgilioNews | Posted on:




A man in Udine attempted to choke a medical specialist at the Gervasutta hospital. Adelaide Andriani, 28, immediately recounted the episode on social media, together with her colleague Giada Aveni, 31, who was on shift with her at the time and intervened, managing to ward off the attacker.

You may also like

What to know to better face menopause –...

“real epidemic of tumors underway, mRNA vaccines among...

destroys diseased cells without affecting healthy ones

Drinking to lose weight: how the water diet...

Sleep disturbances: the unsuspected reasons why we don’t...

Discovery of a molecule that mimics the action...

The first Alzheimer’s drug approved in the US,...

COVID VACCINES AND CANCER: A RELATIONSHIP TO BE...

The “David” is renewed, open day and gym...

Udine, attempts to strangle medical guard: photo-shock

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy