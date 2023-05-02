Udinese-Naples at Maradona, ticket hunt: 50 thousand people in line …

ORE 24:00 – The availability of seats is decreasing Tribuna Hospitality, only the last few seats remain available in the sector. Availability in the Grandstand Family remains high. Queues flow much faster, but the Azzurri fans are still not leaving the line with the arrival of this sold out: there are still over 100,000 people waiting for their turn, despite the time.

ORE 23:27 – Within the TicketOne online portal, currently only the Tribuna Family seems to be available (high availability, free sector for children aged 12 and under accompanied by at least one parent) and the Tribuna Hospitality (medium availability, a section of the Posillipo Tribune intended for those who choose to donate not 5 but 100 euros to charity, to also enjoy an exclusive hospitality package during the race). Not even a shadow of availability in all other sectors, above and below: it is not difficult to think, at this point, that the sold out of the Maradona stadium passes through these last two sectors.

ORE 23:00 – After a period of pause for TicketOne virtual files, the system resumed slowly scrolling the queue. The recorded peak is the highest: 118,000 fans lined up on the portal. There is little hope of getting the last available tickets, with season-ticket holders who will have the right of first refusal on their seats until 10am on Wednesday 3 May.

ORE 20:40 – Problems persist for the system that leads to the purchase of the last coupons, when the sold out is almost reached. Despite this, the Azzurri fans absolutely do not leave hope of finding one of the last tickets left: there are now more than 100,000 in the queue!

ORE 19:10 – Problems for the system, the request is very high, among the largest ever recorded. There are many fans who, in these moments, are trying to buy the last coupons availablewithout success.

18:45 – Seats running out at the Maradona in Naples: the queue also came to 77 thousand people waiting! And there are just 55,000 seats in the stadium (of which many, of course, are already occupied). Only a very lucky few are managing to grab the very last seats left.

18:00 – Free sale is openbut the line of people in the virtual queue currently consists of 50,000 people waiting.

17:32 – Closed sales with pre-emption right for season ticket holders half an hour in advance: the free sale will start at 18:00Maradona stadium towards the announced sold out.

ORE 17:30 – The virtual queue has gone up to almost 50,000 fans waiting, hoping to be able to enjoy the possible scudetto party at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Another half hour and sales with first refusal for season ticket holders will be closed, to reopen at 18:30 to all without conditions.

ORE 16:50 – The online queue continues to grow, just over an hour after pre-emption sales close for subscribers: now the number of Azzurri fans in line has risen to 34,000! Among the many season ticket holders lined up, there are certainly many fans without season tickets ready to literally storm the virtual TicketOne box office.

ORE 16:00 – Although many of the season ticket holders have already obtained permission to enter the TicketOne online lobby and purchase their own stadium admission ticket, the online queue does not decrease but increases! At the moment, 26,000 fans lined up for the ticket.

ORE 15:25 – At 15:00 the sale of the first places for Udinese-Napoli to be experienced at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Fuorigrotta started for subscribers only, pre-emption until 18:00. In fact, only the latter can buy al symbolic price of 5 euros a coupon to access the stadium and enjoy the match from there. The free sale, however, will start at 18:30it will not be necessary to be a Fidelity Card holder. Currently, despite this first and only preemption established by the company, There are already more than 20,000 fans queuing online on the official TicketOne website. For the start of the free sale it is not difficult to expect a queue of at least 40,000 people in the opening stages of this real “ticket hunt”.

Udinese-Naples: it’s online ticket hunting

The rush to get the ticket Udinese-Naples at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium it has already begun. And to think that the match of the 33rd day of this Serie A will take place at the Dacia Arena in Udine… The blue club, in fact, as announced by the president himself Aurelio De Laurentiiswill mount another eight maxi-screens in addition to the two already present to accommodate 55,000 fans in the facility and watch the match which could be worth the arithmetic Scudetto.

Victory can also come 24 hours early, in case Lazio fail to win against Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome tomorrow, Wednesday 3 May 2023. However, the date of the match has not been further changed, but Napoli has called everyone together at the stadium regardless to participate in the eventual definitive party.