The Udinese coach, Andrea Sottil he declared after the 3-1 victory against Milan, champions of Italy: “The rules speak for themselves, Beto entered the area first and took the ball after Silvestri’s clearance. The referee was right to make Ibrahimovic repeat the penalty. I’m sorry because in my impetus I raised my tone when asking the fourth official why and I was expelledbut then I clarified with the race director”.

“Something clicked in us after the away game in Bergamo with Atalanta. Tonight the boys were extraordinary and deservedly won. hurting Milan. Samardzic is a young talent born in 2002 who has everything, he will become a champion. It is a humble boy, with a lot of hunger and who will reach the top at great levels. He has an extraordinary technique, we are working on intensity. Pafundi is a kid from 2006, last year he only played in the Primavera and this year he has been added to the first team. The club has an important project for him, but we have to protect it so that it can grow calmly. It is a heritage of Udinese and of all Italian football.”