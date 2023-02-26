Home Health Udinese-Spezia, the official formations: it’s the Beto-Nzola challenge. Sottil leaves Thauvin on the bench
Udinese hosts Spezia in the twenty-fourth round of Serie A. For the occasion Andrea Subtil does not confirm Florian Thauvinwho takes a seat on the bench: in front, alongside the immovable Betothere is Success. Leonardo Simple debuted on the bench of eaglets and relies on M’Bala I’m Goingsupported on the trocar by Green, Agudelo e Gas.

Here are the choices of the two coaches in detail:

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Perez, Becao, Masina; Ehizibue, Pereyra, Wallace, Lovric, Udogie; Success, Beto.
Trainer: Thin.

Spice (4-2-3-1): Dragowski; North, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Reca; Bourabia, Ekdal; Green, Agudelo, Iron; Nzola.
Trainer: Simple.

