UEFA Fines Barcelona and Other Clubs for Financial Irregularities, Introduces New Regulations for Financial Sustainability

Title: UEFA Imposes Fines on Several Clubs for Financial Irregularities

Madrid, Jul 14 (EFE) – UEFA has confirmed its decision to penalize several clubs for not meeting the financial balance requirement. Barcelona, Manchester United, Konyaspor, and APOEL have been fined for various violations, while Riga, Olimpija Ljubljana, Slovan Bratislava, and Anderlecht have also faced penalties.

Barcelona has been fined €300,000 for non-compliance, primarily due to declaring minor balance deficits. UEFA has emphasized that these penalties are not related to player transfers, but rather focus on balancing the club’s finances. Manchester United has also been fined the same amount for similar reasons.

Furthermore, Konyaspor and APOEL have been fined €100,000 each for failing to meet the financial balance requirement. The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has reiterated the importance of financial transparency and urged all clubs to submit complete and accurate information within the established timeframe.

Three clubs, namely Riga, Olimpija Ljubljana, and Slovan Bratislava, have been fined €10,000 each for not providing complete and accurate information regarding their financial balance.

Anderlecht, Porto, Royal Antwerp, and Trabzonspor were also involved in the investigations. Anderlecht received a €100,000 fine for failing to meet the objective, despite previously being under a conditional sanction. In contrast, Porto complied with the established regulations.

UEFA has announced that conciliation agreements have been reached with Royal Antwerp and Trabzonspor. These agreements aim to assist both clubs during the transition period between the old Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and the new regulatory framework for financial sustainability, which will be implemented gradually starting from 2023. Both clubs agreed to pay a financial contribution of €2 million each, with 85% of the amount conditional on compliance with the objectives set in the agreements.

The CFCB has continued to oversee nine clubs under an agreement regime during the 2022/23 season. LOSC Lille successfully met the objectives of the agreement and was allowed to exit the regime. Milan, Monaco, Rome, Beşiktaş, Inter Milan, Olympique de Marseille, and Paris Saint-Germain all met the targets for the 2022 financial year but will continue to be monitored by the chamber in the upcoming season. İstanbul Başakşehir was fined €400,000 for non-compliance with the provisions for 2022.

The new Financial Sustainability and Club Licensing Regulation, approved by the UEFA Executive Committee in April 2022, aims to ensure solvency, stability, and cost control. The regulation limits spending on salaries, transfers, and agent fees to 70% of a club’s income. The clubs will have a three-season adjustment period, gradually reducing expenditure from 90% to 70%. These reforms are part of UEFA’s ongoing efforts to promote financial responsibility and fairness across European football.

Note: This article is based on information provided by the EFE Agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

