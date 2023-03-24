A new operating theater was built, built according to international standards of accessibility in the field of disability, which makes St Joseph’s a second-level ophthalmologist, i.e. capable of providing diagnostic care, specialist treatments and surgeries (cataracts, refractive errors, trauma). The patient recovery room has also been fixed. For patients further away, the project has renovated and equipped 4 other health centresbeyond provide for the organization of mobile surgical and non-surgical eye clinics in remote communities and refugee camps. Let us not forget that Uganda welcomes many refugees from South Sudan and Congo, especially in the northern part of the country.

«A great pride and a strong emotion fill me today in front of this dream that comes true», he says Maximum May, director of CBM Italy. “This new center is a piece that aims to break the vicious circle that binds poverty and disability here in Uganda as in other developing countries”. John Grandi, director of the Nairobi regional office of AICS competent for Uganda, underlines how «in Uganda the efforts of the Italian Cooperation have historically been aimed at improving access to health services. Our commitment will continue in the future with a new regional initiative between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda which involves the involvement of one of the Italian excellences in the health sector, namely the Global Health Center of the Tuscany Region. Today’s inauguration of a surgical eye plexus, made accessible and inclusive, is a symbol of a cooperation that strives to guarantee high-quality care in partner countries and does not want to leave anyone behind”.