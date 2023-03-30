Can a bicycle avoid falling into blindness? Yes. This is why last March 24, in Kitgum, Uganda, during the inauguration ceremony of the new surgical eye complex of St. Joseph’s Hospital, at a certain point 50 bicycles appeared. «It is precisely thanks to those bicycles that social and health workers are able to reach people who live in the most distant communities, who would not come to the city. In this way they bring the clinic to the villages, they go and carry out visual screening activities», says Massimo Maggio, director of Cbm Italia Onlus. «Often in this way they literally discover the existence of small and large patients in need of care, because blindness here is considered a serious disability, there is an important stigma, people live in hiding. It’s something I always say but it’s very true: with little, you can do a lot. With 30 euros you pay for cataract surgery for an adult, for the same operation on a child who needs total anesthesia, 125 euros are still enough, with 7 euros you buy a pair of glasses, with a bicycle you it changes the lives of so many people.

In the world 75% of cases of blindness are avoidable, says The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness-Iapb. The fact is that half of people with vision problems cannot access eye care services: they are a billion people, they live mainly in developing countries. Treatable pathologies such as cataracts, refractive errors, trachoma, trauma and glaucoma, left untreated due to lack of adequate ophthalmic means and services, thus still too often lead to blindness. The commitment of Cbm Italia fits into this context, in line with Iapb’s 2030 In Sight strategy: everyone should have the opportunity to have an eye exam, receive eye care at affordable prices, have glasses when needed they need.

In Uganda, for example, there are 3 million people with vision problems, but there is hardly one eye doctor for every million people. The mobile eye clinics are a corollary of the newly opened eye ward in Kitgum, which will treat 10,200 people a year. «It is a second level eye centre, destined to be the point of reference also for other centers which also exist in relatively close areas but which do not have the possibility of carrying out certain surgical interventions», explains Massimo Maggio again. The project of which Cbm is the lead partner is supported by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics) and is carried out in agreement with the Ugandan Ministry of Health: alongside Cbm Italia, the NGO Doctors with Africa Cuamm and the partners Gnucoop, Uici and the district governments of Kitgum, Arua and Terego.