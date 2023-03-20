news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LA SPEZIA, MARCH 20 – The tour organized by Uil to shine a light on the health situation in Liguria began today at the San Bartolomeo hospital in Sarzana (La Spezia). Union representatives and citizens met in front of the Val di Magra hospital for the first visit of a series that will involve the whole region. “The problems have been known for some time and concern hospital facilities, services, the need to update contracts and attacks on health professionals – says Alfonso Pittaluga -. But we are also here to address the many small problems experienced daily by citizens. Small problems that become big when families are faced with them and when they are neglected”.



The initiative, renamed Article 32, offers users a questionnaire that will be used by Uil to draw a map of the current situation and the expectations of the Ligurians regarding public health. The data will then be made public at the end of the campaign. “Let’s start from this territory because the citizens of La Spezia have been living firsthand for years the lack of health care with obvious problems with hospital facilities and a shortage of personnel – underlines Marco Furletti -. We ask that Ligurian health care remain public, that priority be given to ‘increase in beds and staff for everything from doctors to nurses, passing through social and health workers”. Next stop on Friday 24 March in front of the Sant’Andrea della Spezia hospital. (HANDLE).

