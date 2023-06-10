Home » UK, Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate inquiry
Health

UK, Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate inquiry

by admin
Ansa

Former Prime Minister GB Boris Johnson he resigned as deputy with immediate effect, after receiving the report on the Partygate. The BBC reports it. Johnson is accused of lying to Parliament about parties in Downing Street during the lockdown period. “I have not lied, and I believe that in their hearts the commission knows it,” the former prime minister said in a statement.

“They know perfectly well that when I spoke to the Commons I was saying what I sincerely believed to be true and what I had been instructed to say, like any other minister,” he said, adding that he corrected his point immediately, which the members of the commission “they know”. So he also stressed that the commission is determined “to push me out of Parliament”.

Johnson said the Privileges Committee’s decision against him sets a “dangerous and disturbing precedent”. “I am now being forced out of parliament by a handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims, and without the approval of even Conservative Party members, let alone the wider electorate,” he complained.

See also  Milan, the first day of school takes place ... in the gym

You may also like

Iron linen or not? With these tips, both...

Four elderly people lost their sight due to...

New Suzuki Evx 2023-2025, the SUV that represents...

No Reichelt-stroking rhyme, Aiwanger as a fuel element?...

50 infected children. Strep A infections spike, and...

Adaptogenic substances: powerful natural remedies – Targatocn.it

50th anniversary of the DRF Luftrettung / Federal...

new pulmonary valve without scalpel. It is the...

discovery of a pill that reduces the risk...

Is your relationship stable? Find out with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy