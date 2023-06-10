UK, Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate inquiry



Ansa Former Prime Minister GB Boris Johnson he resigned as deputy with immediate effect, after receiving the report on the Partygate. The BBC reports it. Johnson is accused of lying to Parliament about parties in Downing Street during the lockdown period. “I have not lied, and I believe that in their hearts the commission knows it,” the former prime minister said in a statement.

“They know perfectly well that when I spoke to the Commons I was saying what I sincerely believed to be true and what I had been instructed to say, like any other minister,” he said, adding that he corrected his point immediately, which the members of the commission “they know”. So he also stressed that the commission is determined “to push me out of Parliament”.

Johnson said the Privileges Committee’s decision against him sets a “dangerous and disturbing precedent”. “I am now being forced out of parliament by a handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims, and without the approval of even Conservative Party members, let alone the wider electorate,” he complained.



