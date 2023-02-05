Mr Putin realises the game is up. His “special military operation” – or, as others see it, murderous invasion of neighbouring sovereign territory – must end forthwith, whatever the damage to personal and national pride.

The news from London is bleak. Just as Mr Zahawi had urged, British nurses have accepted a pay offer they regard as desultory, thus sending a “clear message” to the Russian president that his ofrmongering, and weaponising of energy supply,are doomed to failure.

In a world seemingly imagined by Nadeem Zahawi , chairman of Britain’s ruling Conservative party, Vladimir Putin sits glumly at his preposterously long table in the Kremlin.

The reality, of course, is different. The nurses’ pay dispute remains unresolved and theirs is among numerous actual or imminent strikes by public sector workers in areas including health transportpostal services, and education, threatening Britain with a Christmas and New Year of chaos. And beyond a smug chortle, Mr Putin probablycouldn’t care less.

Most politicians occasionally make crass comments. An intelligent and professionally successful manborn in Baghdad of Kurdish parentage, Mr Zahawi may well regret the rush of blood that caused him to link nurses’ pay to Mr Putin’s war.

It is true that he no longer holds especially high rank but is some way down the cabinet pecking order from chancellor of the exchequer or education secretary, posts held by him in the recent past. But even as a “minister without portfolio”, he still carries weight.

The belief – however impulsively expressed and however long it lasted – in such a grotesque comparison and the idea that he could get away with it illustrate a gulf that today divides Britain in the most acrimonious way.

On one side, the one Mr Zahawi hoped he was addressing, are those who accuse strikers of casually inflicting untold misery in pursuit of greedy pay demands.

And on the other, we find ordinary people, not allmilitant lefties and some doubtless holdingconservative viewswho feel pushed to the limits of endurance.

For them, and their sympathisers, the cost of living crisis has not been caused solely by the “global headwinds” British ministers like to cite, but also reflect failed government policies. Employees in the public sector are faring worst of all; it is a source of national shame that some on the frontlines of saving life and caring for the sick should be reduced to using charitable food banks.

The split is resonant of the rift caused by the 2016 The Brexit referendum which led to withdrawal from the European Union but also left roughly one half of the country at loggerheads with the other.

Brexit apart, Britain is not alone in experiencing bitter social disharmony. France lives more or less continuously with the likelihood that this or that single-interest group may decide its grievance justifies strikes and blockades that make daily life impossible for everyone else. Trust the French to come up with a culinary rationale, as activists do: “you cannot make an omelette without breaking eggs.”





In Britain, the spirit of mutual dislike and distrust has its own subtexts.

For the right, politicians and their supporters sense the country is under siege. They argue that militants pretending to represent workers’ interests are, in truth, motivated by a desire to exploit frustrations to hasten the collapse of the government, maybe capitalism itself.

But on the left and often in central political ground, many support or at least understand the strikes, whatever personal inconvenience they cause. When unions resist real-term pay cuts and demands for job losses in the name of modernisationthey see the point.

Rishi Sunak’s UK government purports to be detached from the negotiating process, citing the supposedly independent pay review boards that decide what nurses and some other public sector workers should be offered.

It is an open secret, however, that the heavy hand of government influences those decisions as well as the bargaining between managements and, for example, rail workers.

The foreign secretary James Cleverly tried to have it both ways, telling the BBC it was not for ministers to interfere in talks on nurses’ pay but also that they had a duty to act as “good custodians of the public purse”.

Mr Cleverly likes to recall that his mother was a national health service (NHS) midwife all her working life. He should therefore realise how torn nurses (including midwives) feel when contemplating unprecedented walk-outs.

In this context it is scarcely surprising that Pat Cullengeneral secretary of the UK’s Royal College of Nursing, should describe Mr Zahawi’s suggestion that nurses were somehow behaving unpatriotically, playing into Mr Putin’s handsas “a new low for this government”. It is not so long ago that ministers were keen to be filmed clapping hands for the same NHS staff for their tireless efforts and devotion to duty during the Covid pandemic. On Thursday, nurses will be on picket lines instead of the wards as their first strike is staged.

Mr Sunak’s cabinet can fairly claim to be struggling with monumental budgetary problems. The financial mess he inherited was in no small part a consequence of the calamitous policies of his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, a mix of tax-cutting and borrowing he had previously depicted as dangerous fairytale economics.

It may also be reasonable to suspect political motives on the part of the more leftwingunion leaders and to ask how the Labour opposition would fund inflation-matching pay rises if in power.

What the new prime minister must do, all the same, is to persuade voters battered by soaring food, housing and energy costs that they are being treated with consideration and respect.

The awkward truth is that this will not be achieved by appearing to demonise working people, many of them performing vital public service functions, and boasting about tougher anti-union legislation.

Ministers sent into broadcasting studios to stick up for government actions could make a useful start by recognising that no striker relishes the loss of pay that goes with taking industrial action; most just feel at their wits’ end, undervalued as well as underpaid.

Mr Sunak, still feeling his way after becoming Britain’s first prime minister of Asian origin, may choose to gamble on the public losing patience with disruption and putting all blamee on the unions. But if the gamble fails, a winter of roaring discontent could seal the fate of an unpopular government.