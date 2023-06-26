UK to kick off lung cancer screening for smokers – Healthcare

Lung cancer (free via unsplash) © ANSA/Ansa

The UK is ready to kick off population-based lung cancer screening. The screening is aimed at British citizens between 55 and 74 years old considered to be at high risk, for example, because they are smokers or ex-smokers. The British Ministry of Health gave the news in a note.

“While we focus on cutting waiting lists in the short term, we must also look to address some of the long-term challenges to the health service, including lung cancer which costs 35,000 lives each year,” he said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “The introduction of screening for high-risk people between the ages of 55 and 74 will save lives by detecting – it is specified – up to 9,000 lung cancers a year at an early stage”.

The program, explain the British authorities, in an initial phase, provides for the selection of candidates for screening through the analysis of the medical records of the target population. I fHumers, ex-smokers and those with other factors considered high risk will be invited to perform a low-dose CAT scan. In case of positivity, they will be immediately directed towards the therapeutic path that has the greatest chance of success thanks to the early identification of the tumor. If negative, they will be invited to take the test again two years later. Instead, more frequent checks are foreseen in those who have nodules which at the time of the examination are not considered cancerous.

It is estimated that the first round of screening will target around 325,000 people and, once fully operational, almost 1 million tests will be performed each year.

