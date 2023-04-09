Ukraine has placed more than 6,000 anti-tank mines along its border with Russia and Belarus to strengthen its defenses: the commander of the joint forces of Kiev, Sergei Naev, announced on Telegram. The defense lines, he stressed, focus on “possible paths of enemy advance deep into our territory, including the roads, forests, bridges…”.

Ukrainian troops repulsed more than 50 Russian attacks yesterday in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine: this was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. In the past 24 hours, Russia has launched four missiles, 40 air strikes and at least 58 attacks with MLRS multiple launch rocket systems against Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure, the report continued. The Ukrainian air defense for its part shot down two Supercam drones, six Orlan-10 drones and six Russian-made Zala drones. Overall, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 12 strikes against Russian bases in the country, while the ground forces hit two other bases, an ammunition depot, an air defense post and five electronic warfare stations with missiles and artillery. .

Bombe russe su Zaporizhzhia. A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter died following last night’s Russian bombing of the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, the Emergencies Department of the region of the same name announced on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform. “On the night of April 9, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia. A residential building was partially destroyed, and there was a fire over an area of ​​100 square meters, the neighboring houses and the windows of the buildings neighbors were partially damaged by the shock wave. At 8:00 (this morning) two people died, a 50-year-old father and his 11-year-old daughter,” the message read.

The Russian army has yesterday bombed the Kherson region 71 times: the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, announced this on Telegram, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. The city of Kherson was also hit, Prokudin specified, adding that there were no injuries or victims but that residential areas, power lines, a grain terminal and a shipyard were hit.

Five civilians have died and at least eight others have been injured in Ukraine in Russian bombing in the last 24 hours: this is what emerges from the reports of the governors of the affected regions, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. Overall, the attacks affected eight of the country’s 24 regions: Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Lugansk and Donetsk.

Kiev, 468 Ukrainian children killed since the beginning of the war

468 Ukrainian children have been killed and 947 injured since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. This was stated by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office quoted by Ukrinform. In most cases, these are minors who lived in the Donetsk region.

