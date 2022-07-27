There are 167 Ukrainian children, mostly orphans due to the war, who need complex care, and who will be welcomed in Italy through a network of family pediatricians. “Each of them will have a Family Pediatrician of reference, a sort of Case Manager. We will act immediately, also consulting the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, to understand how to network to give them the best offer, in terms of diagnosis, therapies and follow up “, declared the president of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (FIMP), Antonio D’Avino during a meeting in Rome at the national headquarters of the FIMP, which was attended by the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash.

Ukraine, WHO alarm: risk of cholera epidemic in Mariupol 18 Maggio 2022



Currently the children are housed in Ukrainian facilities in the western part of the country: “The health facilities in the eastern area have been evacuated and sick children have been moved to the safer area of ​​the country, but the nursing homes and hospitals dedicated to these children patients with special needs have exhausted their reception capacity and are on the verge of collapse. The price the little ones are paying is really too high, ”Yurash said. According to the ambassador, over 600 children have already died in the country. “We must be able to get these 167 children to Italy”, concluded D’Avino, handing a plaque to Yurash, as a sign of closeness: “Together with politics we will find a solution”.