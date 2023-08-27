Ukraine, a Russian fighter intercepts an American reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea. Moscow deploys a ship with cruise missiles

And Russian military jet Su-30 took off to intercept a drone from reconnaissance americano on the black sea approaching the Russian border. This was announced by the Russian National Center for Defense Control, quoted by the agency Ria Novosti. According to the agency, the airspace control structures have detected an aircraft target approaching the Russian border over the sea and as a result “a fighter was flown”. The jet crew identified the drone as a MQ-9A ‘Reaper’ of the United States Air Force which, when approached from the Moscow plane, “made a U inversion moving away from the border of the Russian Federation,” adds the Control Center.

Read Also World | by FQ.

“Prigozhin is dead, DNA test says so”: Russian Investigative Committee confirms identity of plane crash victims

It’s just one of the latest episodes involving the Black Sea, for weeks theater of attacks. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing to the south, where they are now approaching a second fortified line of Moscow troops, which is believed to be weaker than the first. The think-tank Institute for the Study of War (Isw), confirming that the southern front it’s getting hotter. In addition to the land conflict, there is the appendage of black sea. Just five days ago, Moscow claimed to have destroyed a scout ship and another Ukrainian army vessel. While it is always today, Sunday 27 August, the news that the Russian army has deployed in the Black Sea a missile ship equipped with eight Kalibr cruise missilesas reported by the Telegram channel of the Navy Ukraine also mentioned by Ukrinform. Kiev reported the presence of eight ships Russia in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of ​​Azov. Along the southern front the partners of the Nato they had advised Kiev to concentrate its forces efforts offensive.

The Russians, for their part, would stand redeploying on the sides of the front unit of elite transferred from Kreminna, in Donetsk, and from Robotyne, further west to Zaporizhzhia, stripping other points of the front.

The Moscow army continues to press ad Eastpartly to enlarge the territory-buffer they control, partly perhaps to create a diversion compared to forehead sud. Kiev claims to have contained enemy attacks on Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka, in Donetsk, denouncing that the Russians “heavily bombed populated areas along the entire front line”. Among the directors of Lyman and that of Kupyanskin the region of Kharkivthe Russians have displaced at the moment respectively 48 thousand and 45 thousand soldiersconcentrating as many as 110,000 men on the ‘hot’ areas of the Eastern Front.

Read Also World | by FQ.

Forbes: “Seven non-functioning self-propelled guns supplied by Italy to Ukraine repaired by a company in Mantua”

The Black Sea has become a battleground especially after the suspension of thewheat deal. And just today the Ukrainian government announced that a second merchant ship blocked in port Odessa it started through a temporary corridor set up after the deal failed. “The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Primus of a Singaporean operator has left the port of Odessa and is sailing through the temporary corridor established for the civilian shipsthe reconstruction ministry said. A news also relaunched by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky: a “second vessel reached Romanian waters after successfully passing through our temporary Black Sea corridor. It was blocked by the February 2022loaded with steel for African consumers,” he wrote in X. “I thank all those who made this possible, our dock workers, our soldiers and all those who defend freedom,” Zelensky added.

Stock photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

