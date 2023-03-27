Russia denounces an attack by Ukraine which allegedly hit about 240 km from Moscow with a drone. An explosion would have injured 3 people in the Russian region of Tula, south of the capital, as reported by the Tass agency. “The explosion in the city of Kireyevsk in the Tula region was caused by a Ukrainian Tu-141 Strizh drone. The drone was equipped with explosives,” a spokesman for local security agencies told Tass.

“Fragments of the drone have been recovered,” he adds. According to Tass, “two young people were injured by the debris and a third person suffered minor injuries”.

BAKHMUT – In Ukraine, the focus of the war remains the city of Bakhmut. Russia does not let up the pressure and continues to carry out attacks. However, the Ukrainian armed forces manage to “control the actions of the enemy” and have “enough resources to defend the front line,” according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Command of the Ukrainian armed forces. “Stabilizing the situation means that we see and control the enemy’s actions”, he adds, clarifying the meaning of other communications from military circles in Kiev.

“We decipher the directions of enemy operations, we understand the plans. We are aware of the resources and means we can count on: we know we have enough to hold on. And we know where our reserves are and what we can use”, he says before adding: “We also know where we can strike to inflict heavy damage on the enemy, weakening them and reducing their offensive potential.”