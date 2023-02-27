With Ukraine immersed in a bloody war of attrition one year after the Russian invasion, diplomacy is discussing for the first time in a long time, at a distance and in very different tones, a Chinese pax and a Western pax driven by the US and NATO. In a perhaps not yet so marked way, however, the key question is making its way: how do we get out of this conflict whose outcome will define the world of tomorrow? Perhaps there is a way out – even if it is very complicated and perpetually threatened by Puti’s moves.

And this to prevent a war of attrition from embarking on an enlarged escalation (Moldova), or from turning into a chronic conflict in the middle of Europe which, in addition to still causing thousands of victims, risks dividing the nine countries with Biden’s policy Orientals from the Europe of the founders. A strategy which according to the former prime minister and former president of the EU Commission Romano Prodi “could soon lead to dramatic choices also for our government”.

The Chinese plan, which never explicitly condemns Putin’s Russia, seems to have been rejected by the Americans as well as by the G-7; a Western skepticism also fueled by Chinese (as well as Indian) abstention on Thursday night’s UN resolution, approved with 141 votes, which calls for an end to hostilities and Moscow’s withdrawal. An ambiguous position that of Beijing confirmed yesterday at the G-20 when China (with Russia) blocked the official statement condemning Moscow for the aggression.

In a year of war, Beijing never took a direct stand against invading Ukraine and never even called it an invasion. The plan also comes after the trip to Moscow by Wang Yi, minister for foreign affairs, where he defined relations with Putin as “rock solid”, fueled, let us add, by joint military maneuvers and by the fact that China is the major outlet market (followed by the Indian and Turkish markets) for Russian gas.

We have two powers that want to challenge Western dominance and this war has revealed that much of the world shares this goal. In reality, the impression of the rejection without appeal of the Chinese plan was dictated above all by Biden’s declarations: “If Putin likes him, he cannot be good”. And from those of the same Ukrainian leaders – but Zelenski himself had declared that he wanted to meet Xi Jinpig – who branded him as “advantageous only for the Russians”.

US distrust of Beijing, fueled by the “balloon crisis”, led to a bitter confrontation in Munich between US Secretary of State Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi; and it was also exacerbated by the rumors of American intelligence according to which China is considering the possibility of delivering artillery and drones to Moscow. If Beijing were to do so, the US “will respond”, said Biden, even if he immediately added that he “does not expect China to do so”.

In summary, China is calling for a ceasefire, peace negotiations and the lifting of sanctions against Russia. Against the sanctions, Beijing mentions other countries that have abused the instrument and should instead allow us to embark on the path of de-escalation. There is also talk of the sovereignty of all countries to be safeguarded, there is no mention of any borders of Ukraine, the Donbass (annexed by Russia in September) or the Crimea (annexed by Moscow in 2014). The jab at NATO is clear – with the condemnation of the «cold war mentality» – but the invitation not to use nuclear weapons is also clear.

For now the only one to welcome Beijing’s commitment to peace was welcomed by Macron, who said it was a “good thing”, announcing that he will go to China in April to ask for Beijing’s help in ending the war. However, with the Chinese plan, hypotheses of a Western negotiation are making headway, not necessarily in conflict with Beijing’s initiative.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Great Britain, Germany and France are working on a plan concerning the post-war “security architecture”: the proposal, which the British premier Sunak would like to bring to the NATO summit in July, supported by Macron and Scholz, consists of closer ties between the Alliance and Ukraine and stable and integrated access to advanced Western weapons. In short, a privileged partnership without becoming a member of NATO. The three leaders see in this plan a way to encourage Kiev to start negotiations with Moscow even if Russian troops still occupy Ukrainian territories.

At the same time Putin is warned that NATO is involved in the long term. Again according to the WSJ, it also reveals the doubts of some European countries on the possibility that Kiev will completely reconquer Crimea and Donbass and the idea that the West will be able to support the war effort for a limited time. And this is more or less what the US Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley thinks, who repeated in an interview on February 17 with the Financial Times: «It will be impossible for the Russians to conquer Ukraine, and very, very difficult for Kiev to manages to oust Putin from his territories”.

There is no peace without respect for justice, to which the Ukrainians massacred by Putin and his clique certainly have a right, but to get there a compromise will almost certainly be needed.