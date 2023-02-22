10
- Ukraine, Biden: I don’t think Putin is going to nuke – World ANSA Agency
- War Ukraine – Russia, the news of February 22nd the Republic
- Ukraine, the direct – Russia: “the West is ready to plunge the world into the abyss”. Guterres: “Atomic threats are unacceptable” Daily fact
- Ukraine, Kuleba at the UN accuses Russia of genocide – World ANSA Agency
- “The invasion of Ukraine is an affront to the collective conscience” breaking latest news – Italian Agency
- See full coverage on Google News