The United States would “respond” if China supplied weapons to Russia. She said it Joe Biden in an interview with ABC news reiterating that at the moment there is no evidence that Beijing intends to do so. If Beijing were to supply arms to Vladimir Putin’s forces, the American president warned, “it would exceed a limit that others have exceeded. In response we have imposed very harsh sanctions”.

“Ukraine doesn’t need F16 jets for now.” Joe Biden said this in an exclusive interview with ABC news. “For now, I’m ruling it out,” he said of the possibility of sending fighter jets to Kiev. Responding to a question whether this means “never”, the American president replied that “it is not possible to establish exactly what Ukraine will need to defend itself in the future”. “But right now, according to our military’s assessments, there’s no reason to send F16s.”

Joe Biden reiterated his intention to try to run for a second term in 2024 but also admitted that it is “legitimate” for people to ask questions about his age. “My intention from the start has been to run for a second term. But there are too many things we need to accomplish in the short term before I start a campaign,” the president said in an interview with ABC News. At 80, Biden is the oldest sitting president in US history. “The only thing I can say to anyone who worries about my age is look at me,” he said.

