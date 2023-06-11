Ukraine, breaking news. GB: sanitation crisis after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. Drone crashes south of Moscow

World More than 6,000 people, including 235 children, have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Kherson region after the recent collapse of the Kakhovka dam. Zelenskyy confirmed that counter-offensives and defensive operations are underway in Ukraine, without providing further details. Canada is actively involved in promoting Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

Belgorod governor: stop to suburban railway traffic

Suburban train service in Russia’s Belgorod region has been suspended following the derailment of 15 wagons of a freight train in the Alexeyevsky municipal district last night, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. “Due to the emergency, the circulation of electric trains and suburban trains was interrupted – wrote Gladkov this morning -. I hope that the employees of the Russian railways will quickly address the situation and that the railway traffic will be restored.”

3 Russian drones destroyed in Dnepropetrovsk region

Ukrainian forces shot down three Russian-launched Shahed kamikaze drones last night in the Dnipropetrovsk region of south-eastern Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Sergey Lysak, said. “Tonight, the Vostok PvK defenders hit enemy drones with precision. They simultaneously destroyed three Shaheds sent by the invaders to the Dnipropetrovsk region,” Lysak said in a statement.

Drone crashes south of Moscow

A drone crashed last night in the Zhukovsky district of the Kaluga region, south of Moscow: the Tass agency reported it, citing information provided by the local governor Vladislav Shapsha. There were reportedly no casualties while Russian security special services are working on the spot.

Remains stable water level of central Zaporizhzhia

The water level in the cooling basin of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains “stable” and although the Russians have blown up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, the situation is “under control”, it announced in a statement the Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom. “At 6:00 (5:00 in Italy) on June 11, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, near Nikopol, was 9.45 meters and that of the cooling reservoir of the Zaporizhzhia plant was of 16.67 meters, sufficient to meet the needs of the plant”, reads the note published on Telegram.

Crimean water source at risk after dam collapse

The collapse of the Kakhovka dam has almost certainly “heavily compromised” the main source of fresh water of the occupied Crimean peninsula, i.e. the North Crimean Canal (NCC), writes the British Ministry of Defense in its daily intelligence update. The NCC draws water from the Kakhovka reservoir, from an inlet higher than the bed of the reservoir, the report posted on Twitter said. As of June 9, the water level in the reservoir had probably dropped below the level of the inlet and water will soon stop flowing into the Crimea, London experts note, stressing that this will reduce the availability of fresh water in the south of the Kherson region and in the north of the Crimea. However, the ministry said, the Russian authorities are likely to meet the immediate water needs of the population by using tanks, rationing water, drilling new wells and delivering bottled water from Russia. At the same time, the report concludes, communities on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides of the flooded Dnipro River are facing a sanitation crisis with limited access to clean water and an increased risk of waterborne diseases.

Russian bombs on the Kherson region, 5 civilians injured

Five civilians were injured during yesterday’s Russian attacks in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, the governor of the region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram. “Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 41 attacks, firing 247 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, drones and aircraft… The Russian army has targeted residential areas of settlements in the region. Five people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression,” reads the message. The Russians, Prokudin added, fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson.

In Belgorod trains stopped after maxi-derailment

A maxi-derailment of 15 carriages of a freight train – which occurred last night – caused the blockage of railway traffic in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Tass agency, quoting the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, who “expressed the hope that the situation will be managed quickly and that railway communications will be restored”. The cars were empty and there were no casualties. But investigators are currently working on the case, adds Gladkov: the suspicion is that it could be sabotage.

