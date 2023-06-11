Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev: The Russians have blown up another dam in Donetsk. There are 3 villages liberated

11:37

Kiev: Moscow continues to produce missiles circumventing sanctions

Russia is continuing its missile attacks on Ukraine thanks to the fact that it manages to circumvent international sanctions, after having almost exhausted its missile potential last winter, when it tried to undermine Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in anticipation of the cold: the says Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat in an interview for Ukrainska Pravda.

I servizi d’intelligence they have repeatedly stressed that “Russia has only enough missiles left for 2-3 large-scale attacks”, yet the attacks all over Russia, especially at night, do not seem to stop, the interviewer points out.

“This happens – replies Ignat – thanks to ineffective sanctions. Unfortunately, Russia continues to receive components and, unfortunately, production continues. The enemy should not have enough long-range, high-precision missiles, such as the (hypersonic) Kinzhal-101, Iskander-M and Iskander-K and Kalibr, which can reach our country and strike with precision. When it attacked our critical infrastructure (last winter), it exploited virtually the full potential of these strategic weapons. But there was a short lull in the spring when the enemy ramped up production. And now, according to new data from the GRU (military secret service, ed), he has enough Kinzhal and the Kalibr again.

Apparently, Russia has found an opportunity to circumvent the sanctions thanks to individual countries cooperating with it and receives technological components that it cannot produce itself: circuit boards, chips, semiconductors. Without these components, a rocket cannot fly,” Ignat continued. “So I hope that Russia will be pressed by sanctions: if they work comprehensively and are controlled, then it will be possible to put Russia in its place,” adds the Kiev air force spokesman.