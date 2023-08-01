Home » Ukraine, drone attack on Moscow in the night – Last hour
Health

Ukraine, drone attack on Moscow in the night – Last hour

by admin
Ukraine, drone attack on Moscow in the night – Last hour

A military drone strike has been reported on the city of Moscow, according to Russian media. Citing local emergency services, the Tass news agency reports that an unmanned aircraft was shot down over the capital by the Russian air defense forces and another drone hit an office skyscraper in the city.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  a book to tell about their illness

You may also like

Try the nail trend!

The Power of Joy: Celebrating World Joy Day...

The Italian “miracle” is over: the economy at...

Mosquito-Borne Diseases: Recognizing the Symptoms and Preventing Infections

Losing weight: endurance training? Losing weight is also...

what happened a month later

3 cool tummy tuck outfits for fall +...

Walnuts, the best in Italy are here: and...

Delicious and Healthy Potato Pancakes: A Protein-Packed Recipe

Whales: Why male orcas are mama’s boys

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy