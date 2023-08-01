Ukraine, drone attack on Moscow in the night – Last hour

0
A military drone strike has been reported on the city of Moscow, according to Russian media. Citing local emergency services, the Tass news agency reports that an unmanned aircraft was shot down over the capital by the Russian air defense forces and another drone hit an office skyscraper in the city.
