Ukraine, drone on the station of the Russian city Kursk: 5 injured – Last hour

Ukraine, drone on the station of the Russian city Kursk: 5 injured

Moscow says at least five people were injured at a station in the Russian city of Kursk when a Ukrainian drone landed on the roof of the railway yard.


Regional governor Roman Starovoit says the crash of the aircraft “into the station building caused a fire on the roof and five people were slightly injured by glass fragments”.


With over 1.1 million inhabitants, Kursk is the capital of the Russian region of the same name which borders the Ukrainian oblast of Sumy to the west. The latter is by now the target of daily bombings by the Russian military: according to Kiev, only yesterday the region was hit by about 25 attacks for a total of nearly 250 explosions.

