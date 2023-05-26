Ukraine: explosions in Dnipro and Kiev, alarm in 11 regions

At least four explosions were heard in the southeastern Ukrainian oblast of Dnepropetrovsk and especially in the regional capital tonight Dnipro, according to Ukrainian officials. The anti-aircraft alarm was activated in these hours in the region and in 10 other Ukrainian oblasts, including that of Kiev.

Explosions were also reported in the capital, with the military administration of Kiev who reported that Ukrainian air defenses are at work on the city and the surrounding oblast. The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, did not mention any explosions but asked on Telegram not to “film or publish anything”. Ukrainian officials are asking residents not to post photos or videos of Russian attacks so as not to reveal sensitive information to the enemy side. According to Ukrainian state media, tonight’s air raid alarms were triggered due to the launch of cruise missiles from Russian territory.

Several explosions were also reported in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk, in the southern Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia oblast. Moscow forces reportedly recently transferred munitions to the site of the attack. Kiev has inflicted a “massive attack” on the city, according to local pro-Russian officials. Berdiansk has been under Moscow’s occupation since February 2022 and is located about 100 kilometers south of the front line.

Explosions occurred this morning in downtown Krasnodar, the capital of the southern Russian territory of the same name. This was reported by local media, according to which the city’s air defenses went into action after the center was attacked by drones. The regional authorities cited by the Tass agency confirmed at least one explosion, adding that there was material damage but “according to initial estimates, no one would have been injured”. Explosions had already occurred in this Russian territory last May 5 at the Ilsky oil refinery, presumably also caused by a drone attack. There have been a growing number of reports of attacks inside Russian territory in recent weeks, including the cross-border raid into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

The Russian city of Grayvoron, in the Belgorod region, was bombed this morning at 6:30 local time (5:30 in Italy) by the Ukrainian armed forces: the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced on Telegram, underlining that there were no casualties or injuries. Four houses were damaged in the attack, shop windows were shattered and shrapnel hit a vehicle, he added. In addition, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. Damage was also reported in nearby Glotovo. Grayvoron was also bombed during the night, Gladkov continued, as well as Shebeka, Belgorod and Volokonovsk. There were no casualties, but an administration building was damaged and inspections are planned to determine any damage to homes.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today he was ready to resume “when the time comes” contacts on Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he hasn’t spoken since December. “It’s been a while since our last telephone conversation. But when the time comes, I intend to talk to Putin again,” Scholz said in an interview published by the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper. As for the resolution of the conflict “Russia must understand that it is not a question of sealing some sort of cold peace, which would see the current front line become the new border with Ukraine and would only legitimize Putin’s criminal expedition”, underlined the German chancellor. “On the contrary, we must achieve a just peace and the condition for that is the withdrawal of Russian troops” after the invasion that started in February 2022, he added. However, Scholz explicitly declined to say whether this withdrawal should also include Crimea, which has been occupied since 2014. The German chancellor believed that it was up to Ukraine to define exactly what it wanted. Scholz and Putin last spoke in December 2022, for an hour on the phone. The head of the German government had then once again unsuccessfully urged the Russian head of state to withdraw his troops from Ukraine, while the tsar had accused the West of pursuing “destructive” policies. Since then, bilateral relations have been at an all-time low. The war in Ukraine has forced Germany into a painful and spectacular diplomatic and economic about-face, after decades of betting in these two areas on a rapprochement with Russia. Before the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow was Germany’s main gas supplier and one of its main suppliers of oil. After the war broke out, Germany also decided to invest heavily in its military. Thus he broke with a long tradition of pacifism in the country, a consequence of the horrors of Nazism.

During the night, Ukrainian forces shot down all the air targets launched by Russia on Kiev, the military administration of the capital has announced, as reported by Ukrinform. “Another air strike on Kiev, it’s the 13th in a row since the beginning of May! As always, it was a night attack. This time it was the Tu-95Ms strategic bombers that fired what were probably Kh- 101/555, originating from the Caspian region,” said the head of the military administration, Serhiy Popko. According to preliminary information, all targets were destroyed in the capital’s airspace. So far, Popko added, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities, but debris from a missile has damaged the roof of a shopping mall in the city’s Obolonsky district.

Read the full article on ANSA.it