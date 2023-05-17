Ukraine, former US soldier killed in Russian attack on Bakhmut – Europe

An American has been killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine. Cnn reports it. This is Nicholas Maime, a retired US Army Special Forces soldier who had served for over 20 years. The ex-serviceman was in a building in Bakhmut hit by artillery fire from Moscow, retired lieutenant colonel Perry Blackburn said. The news of the death of an American was given yesterday by the leader of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, but the White House had not confirmed.

The night in Kiev was broken for the umpteenth time by the lights and roars of anti-aircraft explosions, which protected the Ukrainian capital from the eighth Russian air attack in sixteen days, the last of which was of an “exceptional” scale for the its intensity. The Russians have in fact launched six fearsome Kinzhal hypersonic missiles against the city, a record since the beginning of the war. But Moscow is denying Kiev’s claims that Ukrainian anti-aircraft guns shot down six Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Russian sources said.

And the result claimed by Kiev is certainly exceptional: all six were shot down, probably thanks to American Patriot systems, but there is no official confirmation. The rain of missiles is certainly not a good way to talk about peace, while the Chinese envoy Li Hui started his tour of Europe right from Kiev and then continued in the next few days in Poland, France, Germany and finally in Moscow, at the search for a political solution to the conflict. Together with the Kinzhals, Moscow has bombarded the Ukrainian capital with Kalibr missiles, ballistic rockets and drones, in one of the most serious escalations since the beginning of the invasion that has kept citizens awake and anxious due to the explosions rumbling throughout the city after the air raid alarm sounded first at 2.30 and then at 4. Debris fell in Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi districts, causing damage, some fires and three injured, according to Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Russia claims it was able to destroy a Patriot system using a Kinzhal, while a US official said it was “probably damaged but not destroyed”.

In any case, it could have been much worse for Kiev, which brings home a victory for Western weapons just after Zelensky’s tour of Europe, in which it collected “powerful defense packages”, even if the Ukrainians continue to invoke the F16. Moscow, on the other hand, speaks of an escalation with the new weapons in Kiev and denounces a new day of attacks in Russia, with a drone shot down in the Bryansk region and another targeting an FSB headquarters in the Kursk region.

While the words of the head of Ukrainian military intelligence only fuel the confrontation: in a Youtube interview with Ukrainian journalist Valery Savchuk, Kirilo Budanov said that Kiev’s services have “already reached many” in Russia, ” including public and media personalities”, without however explicitly claiming responsibility for the murders and attacks on Russian propaganda figures, the latest being the wounding of the Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin on 6 May. Ukraine’s secret services are “terrorists” and “those who justify the Kiev regime and sponsor it are accomplices,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attacked. In a passage deemed surprising by the Ukrainian media, Budanov then claimed that “most” of what Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin says “is true”, and that his militiamen “showed maximum efficiency”, unlike of the Russian regular army. Statements probably aimed at fueling the internal conflict within Moscow’s forces, while fighting continues in Bakhmut in a situation judged “difficult” by both sides. Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky celebrated his soldiers’ “counter-offensive actions” by visiting the city front, where he says the Wagners are “like rats in a trap”.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Malyar claimed how “in a few days, troops cleared about 20 square kilometers north and south of the Bakhmut suburb of the enemy.” However, the Russians “are advancing into the city itself, completely destroying it with artillery.” A complex front therefore, subject to sudden changes and on which a victory with a profoundly symbolic meaning is being played out after months of ferocious clashes.