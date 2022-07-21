“The health situation for our country is complicated. This is due to the war actions, the destruction of civilian targets and hospitals. To date, Russia destroyed or damaged 861 medical facilities123 of these cannot be reconstructed. “This was stated, in an exclusive interview with beraking latest news, by the Ukrainian Minister of Health Victor Liashko, taking stock of the health situation six months after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine on a large scale. “We have 497 pharmacies damaged or destroyed44 not rebuildable “, reveals Liashko to beraking latest news.

Of the country’s medical facilities, “1196 are located on the territories where Russia tries to impose its dominion”, explains the minister, who emphasizes: “In some areas, unfortunately, the risk of dying prevails over the probability of being able to diagnose diseases or cure them “. Among the equipment, ambulances are in great pain: “87 ambulances they were targeted by the Russians, damaged or destroyed, 241 kidnapped by soldiers of the Russian Federation “.

The situation is also complex with regard to the resurgence of cases of Covid, which are on the rise in the country. “We are recording an increase in Covid cases -confirms Liashko- Last week we recorded 1431 confirmed cases, 35% more than the previous week. But they are not reliable data, because in the war zones people with symptoms hardly go for the test“, underlines the minister. This happens” essentially for two reasons, for fear of leaving the shelter and for fear that the test will not be done in the facility where they go. So there will certainly be many more “.

The situation regarding vaccinations is that “the number of people who choose to get vaccinated is increasing. We have enough vaccines, but compared to before the war, the number of those who go to get the vaccine has dropped: on average before we had 100 thousand a day , now 25/30 thousand a week “, the Ukrainian health minister told beraking latest news. In Ukraine, various diseases have been on the rise since the beginning of the large-scale war. “Firearm trauma has increased a lot and polytrauma caused by collapsing buildingswhen they are attacked or damaged -says Liashko- Even the level of burns on the body it is increasing sharply, especially in cases involving more than 60% of the body’s surface, which often lead to death. Surgery, resuscitation and rehabilitation are the most clogged wards in the country right now. “

In the country, moreover, “15 million Ukrainians have undergone psychological changes, and all this will have long-term consequences for about 3 million of them”. The stress of the war will also cause “the anticipation of some diseases that usually come at an older age, such as heart attack, stroke and oncological diseases caused by stress”, the minister says. As for oncological pathologies, “a quick diagnosis is not performed, so we will discover them at an advanced stage and it will be more difficult to cure them”, he adds.

Liashko then concludes with a wish: “In thanking our partners, including Italy, for the help we have received from them, I hope that this support will still remain despite the political changes underway”.