Ukraine: ‘Kiev offensive starts’, alarm in Zaporizhzhia

Fierce fighting, in which “every meter of ground is fought for”, has begun on the hot fronts of Ukraine: in the Donbass region and above all in that of Zaporizhzhia, to the south. And “the beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive”, as it is defined by the Western media, also had repercussions in Kherson, submerged under water for 600 square kilometers, where there are already at least 6 confirmed dead. The area was visited by Volodymyr Zelensky, who was greeted by Russian shelling which injured at least nine of the flooded population. An accusation that mirrors the one made by the pro-Russian occupiers on the other bank of the flooded Dnipro river, according to which the Kiev forces wounded two civilians with cannon fire. There is an alert at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which according to the Ukrainians would not receive enough water from the dam. In the evening, however, it is the IAEA that ensures that the plant continues to be cooled. On the front, the situation is confused: the Ukrainians themselves admit that they encounter “strong resistance” from the Russians, who are reacting by any means, forcing them to fight “for every metre”.

Ukraine, roads flooded in Nova Kakhovka after the collapse of the dam

But although some American media cite anonymous Ukrainian military sources to support the start of the long-awaited counter-offensive, supported by Western weapons and equipment, the official sources in Kiev limit themselves to describing the situation as an intensification of fighting, presented more as “actions of active defense” by the Russians. Fighting is taking place in the south, in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Ukrainians are allegedly pushing towards the Orikhiv front and where the enemy”, as written by the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Malyar, “is actively on the defensive”. The situation is obviously the opposite of the one described by the Russian Defense Minister, Serghei Shoigu, according to which the Moscow forces “repulsed an attempt to break through the front in the province of Zaporizhzhia”, killing at least 350 enemy soldiers and 30 tanks. evening said that the fiercest frictions with the Russians are in four directions, all to the east, in the Donbass: in Lyman, in Bakhmut, in Avdiivka and in Marinka, on the Donetsk front. Only in Bakhmut, according to Serghy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern armies, the Ukrainian defense forces “advanced 1,600 meters on the southern and northern flanks” of the martyr city, reconquered a few weeks ago by the Wagner militiamen and where the Russians “are now resisting ferociously with artillery”.

Drones distribute bottles of water in the Kherson region are under water

Rockets and cannon fire also rained down on the disaster region of Kherson, flooded by the destroyed Nova Kakhovka dam, with the usual reprimand of accusations: at least nine civilians, including a policeman and two Ukrainian civil defense workers injured by a series of shots Russian artillery rained in shortly after Zelensky’s visit. “In Kherson, I visited a fording point where people are being evacuated from flooded areas. Our job is to protect lives and help people as much as possible. Thank you to the rescuers and volunteers! Thank you to everyone involved in this task!” said the Ukrainian president, who met with rescuers and flood victims, shook hands and visited some wounded in the hospital, calling them all “heroes”. Six have already been confirmed dead, drowned in the water and mud flooded by the Dnipro, five of them in the area of ​​the collapsed dam and one in a village on the banks of the river in Mykolaiv, i.e. outside the main flood wave. In addition to the specter of diseases and mines unearthed from the mud, there is also that of the potential disaster for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by the Russians and already repeatedly threatened by war, which feeds its cooling system with water from the basin on the Dnipro which is slowly emptying onto the downstream plains: according to the head of the state company Ukrhydroenergo, Igor Syrota, the water level is “below the critical point of 12.7 meters”. Which means it can no longer supply “the nuclear power plant reservoirs to cool the plant”. A few hours later, however, the IAEA effectively denies the alarm. Reporting that the power plant “continues to pump cooling water from the Kakhovka reservoir.”

Kakhovka Dam, Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘ecocide’

