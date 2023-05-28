Ukraine, Kiev: “The operations for the counter-offensive have begun”. Berlin: “The expulsion of German state workers from Russia is unjustifiable”

20:40
Kiev army: “We advanced 450 meters to Bakhmut”
Ukrainian troops managed to advance another 450 meters in some positions near Bakhmut. At the same time, Kiev said it has observed a decrease in Russian activity towards the city. This was stated in a television program by the representative of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Sergey Cherevaty. “During our counterattacks, our units were able to advance 350-450 meters in some positions,” Cherevaty said, adding that the Russian attacks are “a much smaller number than the behavior of the enemy in all previous months.” , even if “there is still an active intensity in terms of fire on our positions”.
19:56
Podolyak: “We like Meloni, he understands the nature of war”
“We are sincerely happy and happy with Italy’s political, economic and humanitarian support. Giorgia Meloni understands the nature of this war and understands why a just peace is important not only for Ukraine but for Italy and for Europe. We really like the Italian public position”. This was stated by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak in an interview with RaiNews24.
19:53
Russian Foreign Ministry: “Arms deliveries to Kiev incompatible with Turkish mediation”
The arms deliveries from Ankara to Kiev contradict Turkey’s intentions to secure a ceasefire and are not compatible with its role as mediator. He tells the agency Ria Novosti Yury Pilipson, director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. “Ankara has repeatedly stated that it wants to secure an early ceasefire in Ukraine and resume the negotiation process through its own mediation. Of course, the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime directly contradicts such intentions and is in no way compatible with the role of mediator,” Pilipson said.
19:50
Podolyak: “A neutral Ukraine is not possible”
“A neutral Ukraine is not possible, because today we are and that hasn’t stopped Russia from attacking us.” This was stated by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak in an interview with RaiNews24. “We must be an integral part of NATO”, she added, “because Europe must build optimal security. Today it is clear that only Russia can wage war in Europe and NATO must protect Europe,” he added.
18:35
Three explosions reported in Mariupol
Three explosions were reported in Mariupol, a port city in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine. Local authorities report it. Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the city’s Ukrainian mayor, indicated on Telegram that one of the explosions was caused by Russian air defense systems in Nikolske, a settlement just northwest of the city. The Ukrainian military has not yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.
18:10
Berlin: “The expulsion of German civil servants from Russia is unjustifiable”
Berlin’s Foreign Ministry has defined the Russian Federation’s decision to expel hundreds of German civil servants working in the education and culture sectors as “incomprehensible” and “unjustifiable”, who will have to leave the country by 1 June. “The deadline set by Russia in early June requires a major cut in all areas of our presence in Russia,” the ministry said in a statement. “The federal government is now concerned about how to ensure a minimal presence of intermediaries in Russia while also maintaining a diplomatic presence.”
17:41
Russian attack on Kharkiv region, a woman killed
Russian forces shelled the town of Shypuvate in Kupyansk District of Kharkiv Region, killing a 61-year-old woman and wounding a 60-year-old man. This was stated on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Syniehubov.
17:23
“Ukrainian bombing across the border, a civilian dies”
The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, denounced on his Telegram channel a Ukrainian shelling in Shebekino, just across the border, claiming that a civilian was killed, while two minors and a man were injured. The person killed “was a security guard from a city operating company and was outdoors at the time of the attack. Among the wounded are two teenagers. A 15-year-old girl suffered leg injuries and a 17-year-old boy suffered a contusion. They are receiving all necessary medical care and will be transported to the regional children’s hospital,” wrote the Russian governor.
17:21
Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, a woman dies
A 73-year-old woman died and two others were injured in a Russian bombing raid on the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported on Telegram by Yurii Malashko, Ukrainian governor of the oblast under Russian control, denouncing that Moscow’s army has hit 16 villages in the region by launching a total of 108 attacks in 24 hours with artillery, drones and multiple missile launch systems (MLRS ). “The enemy will be held accountable for every war crime, for every fate broken and life that has been cut short. Ukrainians are strong and indestructible, victory is ours,” Malashko said.