The guerra in Ukraine reaches the 365th day. Putin threatens the Moldavia and it thunders that “a battle on our historic borders” is underway. At the UN, in the general assembly, the Ukrainian minister Drunk accuses Moscow of genocide. The ambassador’s reply Mosca: “Draft resolution does not help end the conflict, the West is ready to plunge the world into the abyss of war”. Biden from Warsaw: “I don’t think Putin is going to use nuclear weapons”.