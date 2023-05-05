Ukraine latest news. China to Russia: Coordination on Political Settlement. The drone over Kiev was Ukrainian

World China says it will continue to facilitate peace talks and is ready to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make a concrete contribution to a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin denounced in a video the severe shortage of ammunition affecting the Wagner Group, accusing the Russian military leaders of the deaths of its mercenaries on the battlefield.

Kiev admits, downed drone is one of ours





The Air Force of the Armed Forces Kiev they admitted that the drone shot down over the capital on Thursday 4 May in the evening was Ukrainian. “On May 4, around 20:00 in the Kiev region, during a commercial flight, a Bayraktar TB2 UAV lost control,” the air force said in a statement, quoted by Ukrinform. “The uncontrolled presence of drones in the sky above the capital could lead to undesirable consequences. The target was destroyed. It’s a pity, but it’s about equipment and such cases happen. Probably – we read – it is a matter of a technical malfunction, the reasons will be clarified”.

China to Russia, coordination on political solution

The Chinese will continue “to facilitate peace talks and is ready to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make a concrete contribution to a political solution to the crisis” in Ukraine . This is what Foreign Minister Qin Gang said to his Russian counterpart Serghei Lavrov, in a meeting held on Thursday 4 May on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministerial meeting of the SCO countries in Goa, India. Lavrov, in the Xinhua report, replied that Moscow attaches importance to the Chinese ‘position paper’ on the political solution of the Ukrainian crisis, agreeing on the basic principles, and is ready to maintain close communication.

Prigozhin blames Moscow for the deaths of his men





Yevgeny Prigozhin denounced in a video the severe shortage of ammunition affecting the Wagner Group, accusing the Russian military leaders of the deaths of its mercenaries on the battlefield. In the video published on the Telegram channel of his press service, reports Ukrainska Pravda, Prigozhin declares that he suffers “a 70% shortage of ammunition” and shows rows of corpses of fighters who allegedly died on 4 May. The patron of the Wagner he then railed against the leadership of the Russian regular army, accusing the chief of staff of the armed forces, Valery Gerasimov, and the defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, of the deaths of his men.

Kiev, 10,000 drone operators have already been trained





Ten thousand drone operators have already been trained in Ukraine as part of the ‘Drone Army’ project: the vice premier for innovation and minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said on TV, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. The project, Fedorov explained, aims to launch 60 drone attack companies and transform the doctrine on the use of these aircraft.

“Recently, we finished the first part of the pilot training project, during this period 10,000 pilots were trained – said the minister -. The Drone Army is about the comprehensive development of the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, both from the point of view of production and from the point of view of their application”. Fedorov also announced that the fundraising platform ‘United 24’ raised $325 million in one year.

Isw, Moscow cancels 9/5 parades after the attack on the Kremlin





Russian officials are likely exploiting the hack Kremlin last Wednesday to cancel the parades scheduled for May 9, Victory Day, in a greater number of cities: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes this. Russian sources reported that parades in 21 cities in Russia and occupied Crimea have already been canceled, without an official justification or for security reasons, writes the US research center.

According to ISW analysts, the Kremlin wants to use the attack not only to cancel the events of May 9, but also to present the war in Ukraine as an existential threat to the country. Moscow likely hopes to limit the May 9 events to cover up the degradation of the Russian military, as the most advanced weaponry is routinely displayed at parades, many of which were used in the war in Ukraine or were destroyed in the fighting. The Kremlin hopes to limit the events of May 9 also for fears that the celebrations in honor of the deceased soldiers could become a potential source of internal protest due to the high number of victims in Ukraine.

US leader 007, unlikely significant Russian offensive in 2023





Russian forces are unlikely to be able to mount a significant offensive operation this year, even if the anticipated counteroffensive Ukraine it won’t be entirely successful: the director of National Intelligence – who oversees the US intelligence community – Avril Haines said in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, adding that the Russian army gained less territory in April compared to any of the previous three months and is facing “significant shortages” of ammunition and personnel.

“I know the Russia does not initiate mandatory mobilization and does not secure substantial supplies of third-party ammunition on top of existing deliveries from Iran and other countries, it will be increasingly difficult for the Russians to sustain even modest offensive operations,” he explained. The conflict, he continued, remains a “brutal war of attrition”, with daily fighting taking place in eastern Ukraine for “hundreds of metres” and neither side capable of demonstrating a definitive advantage.

According to the evaluations of United StatesHaines said Vladimir Putin “probably scaled back his immediate ambitions” to consolidate control of territory already occupied in the east and south of the country and to ensure that Ukraine does not join NATO.

