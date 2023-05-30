Ukraine latest news. Drone attack in Moscow, two buildings hit

World Drone attack in Moscow, two buildings hit. More than 20 drones shot down in Kiev

Zelensky, set timelines on how we’re going to move forward

«As usual, the Chief of Staff and the commanders of the operational directorates reported to the Command. Not just the supply of ammunition, not just the training of new brigades, not just our tactics. But also the terms. This is what is most important. Timelines on how we will move forward. Decisions have been made.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening message.

Drone attack in Moscow, two buildings hit

Explosions were recorded in Moscow where there was a drone attack. Two residential buildings were affected by the attack while the Ministry of Emergency Situations is investigating the cause of what happened.

The Russian news agency Tass reports, quoting the Moscow press service, of a request for emergency intervention in Atlasova street, house 11 in New Moscow. The firefighters and rescue workers, who arrived at the scene, found a violation of the glass on the 25th floor from external signs.

The information site Rbc Ukraine reports that the mayor of the capital, Sobyanin, with regard to today’s drone attack, this morning, following the drone attack, “several houses were damaged”.

Attack in the night in Kiev, more than 20 drones shot down

A new Russian attack hit Kiev in the night with many drones causing the activation of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense. The Air Defense Forces shot down more than 20 targets in Kiev’s airspace during the attack. As a result of the falling debris, there is destruction, fire, as well as casualties and casualties in various areas of the city. This was reported by Rbc-Ukraine quoting the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko and the head of the military administration of Kiev Serhii Popka.

