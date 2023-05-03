Ukraine latest news. Explosions in Kiev, in action anti-aircraft defense. China and India vote on UN resolution on Russian aggression

World Explosions have been reported since midnight in Kiev and in the Ukrainian capital region, according to local media Klymenko Time also quoted by the Russian agency Tass. An oil storage tank caught fire today in the Volna settlement in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory bordering Crimea. Yesterday, May 2, China and India voted for the UN resolution with reference to Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

Tajani: Vatican mission? Well every initiative for peace





“It is known that the Vatican intends to work to reach a peace agreement but it’s up to them to say what they are doing. It is not very clear what contacts are in progress between the Vatican diplomacy and the Russian and Ukrainian ones. As far as we are concerned, every initiative in favor of peace is positive, the important thing is that a just peace is achieved”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on ‘Agorà’ on Rai 3, regarding the peace mission for Ukraine announced by Pope Francis. “We hadn’t had any information, but it was known that the Vatican was working to find positive solutions,” added Tajani.

High alert on fire near the Crimean bridge





The fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning in an oil products depot in the Russian district of Russia has spread over an area of ​​1,200 square meters Temryuknear the bridge of Crimea , on the Kerch Strait, which connects mainland Russia with the peninsula unilaterally annexed by Moscow in 2014. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the head of the district Fedor Babenkov. Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that “the fire was classified at the highest degree of difficulty. Every effort has been made to prevent the fire from spreading further.”

China and India vote on UN resolution on Russian ‘aggression’





Yesterday, May 2, China and India voted on the resolution of theHim with reference to Russia’s “aggression” against the Ukraine . The resolution is entitled ‘Cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe: resolution/adopted by the General Assembly’. This is what we read on the United Nations website. The resolution is not focused on war and instead calls for greater cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe.

In a surprising diplomatic move, China and India, two countries that have avoided condemning Moscow for its large-scale invasion of Ukraine despite repeated calls from Western allies, voted in favor of the UN resolution explicitly recognizing “the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine”. china and india recognize ‘russian aggression’ for the first time china and india recognize russian aggression for the first time biden chooses markell as new us ambassador to italy for the first time India recognize “Russian aggression” against Ukraine, in a UN resolution.

Burning oil tank in Russian Krasnodar





An oil storage tank caught fire today in the Volna settlement in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory bordering Russia Crimea . This was announced by the local authorities, quoted by the official Tass news agency. “According to preliminary information, no deaths or injuries were reported and the fire poses no threat to residents,” according to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

Explosions in Kiev, in action anti-aircraft defense





Explosions have been reported since midnight in Kiev and the capital region Ukraine , as reported by the local media Klymenko Time also quoted by the Russian agency Tass. Deflagrations are also reported in the northeastern city of Dnipro, while yesterday evening they were reported in the central one of Kropyvnytskyi The explosions are allegedly caused by the work of the anti-aircraft missile defense systems, with alarm sirens ringing in various regions of Ukraine.

Zelensky at Wp, no talks with the White House on leaks





President Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky he had no conversation with the White House on the recent leak of top secret US intelligence documents, for which airman Jack Teixeira was arrested: he said so himself in an interview with the Washington Post, calling the revelations harmful for both Washington and Kiev. Zelensky said he learned about the revelations like everyone else, from the media. “I have not received information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” he said. “We did not have this information. Not personally. It’s definitely a bad story. “It’s fruitless for us,” he added. “It doesn’t benefit the reputation of the White House, and I don’t think it’s beneficial to the reputation of the United States,” he noted. Documents leaked online via the Discord messaging platform revealed grim US assessments of Ukraine’s war with Russia, including Kiev’s arms shortage ahead of a much-anticipated counteroffensive, and which Washington has asked the Ukraine to postpone its planned attacks on Russia to mark the anniversary of the invasion of Moscow in February.

Yesterday’s news

What happened on May 2, 2023

View on breakinglatest.news