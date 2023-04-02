World Russia assumes the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. For Kiev it is “a shame”. According to British intelligence in Donbass Russian forces have failed “at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties”. Metropolitan Pavel arrested by the Ukrainians: “He supports Putin”. He declares: “I’m against aggression”’, but he doesn’t mention Moscow. Razov leaves the Russian embassy in Rome, Paramonov arrives

Kiev, Russians have left some positions in Donetsk

The Russian army has been forced to withdraw from some positions in the direction of Donetsk, where Ukrainian troops are setting up defensive positions: the head of the press center of the military forces in Kiev, Aleksey Dmitrashkovsky, told Ukrainian public TV, quoted by the media locals. “The enemy has withdrawn from some positions in the direction of Donetsk,” he said, “is suffering significant losses.” At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence points to an accumulation of Russian military equipment in the Verkhnetoretsky area: “It means that they intend to launch more powerful military operations in this direction.”

Kiev, mortar fire on milk truck in Sumy, two victims





Mortar shells fired by the Russian army this morning hit the Sumy region in north-eastern Ukraine, killing two civilians. This was reported by the regional military administration quoted by the Ukrainian media. “At 5 in the morning, Russian mortars hit a milk truck in one of the settlements of the Novoslobodskaya community. Two people were killed, the driver of the milk truck and the shipper,” the administration announced, adding that the community of Krasnopol also came under Russian fire.

GB, significant alcohol abuse for Russian war losses

Russia had up to 200,000 soldiers killed and wounded in its invasion of Ukraine: a smaller but significant percentage of these losses are due to troop abuse of alcohol and not combat-related causes. This was stated in the latest intelligence report by the British Ministry of Defense published on Twitter. On March 27, a Russian Telegram news channel reported an “extremely high” number of alcohol-related incidents, crimes and deaths among Russian forces in Ukraine. Russian commanders believe alcohol abuse is particularly harmful in combat.

Medvedev, Zelensky punished by God for actions against the clergy





According to Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will face not only human but also God’s judgment for actions against the pro-Russian clergy of the Kiev Caves Monastery. The Tax reports it. “I am sure that they will find themselves not only before a human court, but above all before his (God’s) court. And they will be punished for everything they have done,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel a day after Ukrainian judicial authorities placed pro-Russian Metropolitan Pavel of the Kiev Caves Monastery under house arrest.

Kiev, the war has resulted in the death of 262 Ukrainian athletes





Russia’s war claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports venues, Kyiv sports minister Vadym Huttsait said, according to the Guardian. Meeting with International Gymnastics Federation president Morinari Watanabe, Huttsait said no Russian athletes should be allowed into the Olympics or other sporting competitions: “They support this war and they participate in events organized in support of this war,” Huttsait said, le whose statements were published on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s website. The International Olympic Committee has recommended the gradual return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions as neutrals.

Kiev: plan to free Crimea, tear down Kerch bridge

Ukraine’s plan to liberate Russian-occupied Crimea involves two steps in particular: removing the Kerch bridge (a symbol of the annexation, which partially collapsed in October due to the explosion of a truck bomb) and limiting the rights of pro-Russians and collaborators. This was reported by Rbc-Ukraine quoting the secretary of the National Security Council of Kiev Oleksiy Danilov. According to the secretary, there are 12 important steps in the Ukrainian plan to retake Crimea.

Russian nationalist Girkin, “Moscow close to defeat”





In a video posted to Telegram, Russian nationalist Igor ‘Strelkov’ Girkin, along with pro-war in Ukraine Maksym Kalashnikov and separatist Pavlo Gubarev warned that Russia was on the verge of military defeat. UNIAN brings it back. The three claimed that they would have “prevented the surrender” also by giving life to the “Club of Angry Patriots” (the Club of angry patriots) and published their manifesto. “I’m not afraid to say we are getting close to military defeat,” Girkin said in the video. Girkin is the former defense minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic, nicknamed ‘Strelkov’, the rifleman or shooter’.

View on breakinglatest.news