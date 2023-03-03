Home Health Ukraine latest news. Oligarch Deripaska: Russia could run out of money in 2024
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska said Russia could find its coffers empty in 2024 and needs investment from “friendly” countries to break the grip of sanctions on the economy. A strong explosion was recorded 110 kilometers from Moscow yesterday evening: among the hypotheses, the shooting down of an enemy drone, but no fragments have yet been found. Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group denounced Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine as unacceptable. The meeting at the White House between Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2 pm Washington time, 8 pm in Italy.

Oligarch Deripaska: Russia could run out of money in 2024

Billionaire Oleg Deripaska said Russia could find its coffers empty as early as next year and needs investment from “friendly” countries to break the grip of sanctions on the economy. “There won’t be any money yet next year,” Deripaska told the Economic Forum in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. “We will need foreign investors.” Funds are running out and “that’s why they’ve already started shaking us up,” said Deripaska, founder of United Co, Rusal International Pjsc, the largest aluminum producer outside of China.

Near Moscow strong explosion, possibly an enemy drone

Yesterday evening a strong explosion was recorded 110 kilometers from Moscow: among the hypotheses, the shooting down of an enemy drone, but no fragments have yet been found.

Quad Group, Putin’s Nuclear War Threats Unacceptable

Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group denounced Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine as unacceptable, according to a statement released after a meeting yesterday. The ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which includes Australia, Japan, India and the United States, also said they were against any unilateral action to increase tensions in the South China Sea.

Blinken meets Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in New Delhi. According to the US State Department, Blinken and Hoekstra “discussed Russia’s ongoing large-scale unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including ways to strengthen support for Ukraine. They also discussed cooperation to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. The United States and the Netherlands will always stand side by side in support of a rules-based international order.”

Meeting between Biden and Scholz at 8 pm at the White House

The meeting at the White House between Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2 pm Washington time, 8 pm in Italy. The US administration reports it in a note. There is no joint press conference planned.

New 400 million US arms package for Ukraine

The United States will announce in a few hours a new package of military aid to Ukraine, worth about 400 million dollars and consisting mainly of munitions. Reuters reports it on its website, quoting informed sources and confirming what was announced by the White House in the daily briefing. The package, the sources specified, should contain rockets for Himars anti-aircraft defense systems, ammunition for Bradley fighting vehicles and armored bridging vehicles.

