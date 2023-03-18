World The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Putin because he is “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia”. Wrath of Moscow: “The decisions of the ICC have no meaning”. Instead, Kiev rejoices: «A historic decision». Biden considers the arrest warrant “justified”. Xi will be in Moscow on Monday: “A visit for peace,” assures Beijing. Meanwhile, today is the ninth anniversary of the Russian annexation of Crimea

Kiev: “Putin’s successor is being sought in the corridors of the Kremlin”

The atmosphere in Moscow has darkened after the decision of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin is already looking for his successor: however, it is no longer Putin who is looking for him. The representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, Andrey Yusov, said this on TV, as reported by the national media. Yusov stressed that Putin’s circle is shrinking, it is becoming more and more toxic both for the outside world and for the inside of the country. «In the towers of the Kremlin, in particular, dissatisfaction with what is happening is growing – he added -. There is a growing awareness of the prospects, ie of the geopolitical catastrophe of the Putin regime. And yes, there is already talk of finding a successor for Putin and it is no longer Putin who is looking for a successor».

Scholz: «The arrest warrant for Putin? No one is above the law”

“No one is above the law”, and this is demonstrated by the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Russian President Vladimir Putin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this during a press conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “The International Criminal Court is the right institution to investigate war crimes. The fact is that no one is above the law and that is what is becoming clear right now,” Scholz said.

Pope: war is the failure of politics

“War is the failure of politics. It feeds on the poison that considers the other as an enemy. War makes us touch the absurdity of the arms race and its use for conflict resolution”. The Pope highlighted this when he received in audience the young people of the Policoro Project promoted by the CEI. «Therefore – he said referring to the “Fratelli tutti” – we need a “better policy” which presupposes exactly what you are doing, that is, educating yourself in peace. This is everyone’s responsibility.”

Kosovo, waiting for the new summit with Serbia

In Ohrid, a tourist resort on the lake of the same name in southwestern North Macedonia, everything is ready for the awaited meeting on Kosovo, a new round of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue facilitated by the EU which will see a new face-to-face between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti. As usual, EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Special Envoy Miroslav Lajcak will mediate. On the negotiating table is the proposal for a Franco-German agreement endorsed by the EU and supported by the USA. The goal is to induce the parties to accept the implementation plan of this proposal, which aims to normalize relations between Belgrade and Pristina.

Ukraine is still asking the US for arms and ammunition

Ukraine has asked the United States for increased support in particular on the supply of weapons and ammunition at a video conference meeting between Kiev and US security officials, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government representatives, such as reported by Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak. The meeting was attended by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, was also on the call, along with Roman Mashovets, the deputy head of Zelensky’s office, who joined the call at the end of the meeting, Yermak said.

Explosions in Sevastopol, Crimea

Explosions in Sevastopol, Crimea, were reported this morning by local Telegram channels and the news was relaunched by Ukrainian media. The Russian governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, explained on social media that it was “military training” at one of the city’s sites. On Friday, March 17, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported another explosion in the Simferopol district of Crimea, where the Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is stationed. The Crimean peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014, following a referendum wanted by Moscow to annex the territory but not internationally recognized. Several attacks have taken place in the Russian-occupied peninsula in recent months: in October, a powerful explosion on the Kerch bridge that connects Crimea and Russia caused the collapse of part of the structure. The highway was opened in 2020 by President Vladimir Putin.

Kiev: Russian “exercises” in Lugansk to cover the mobilization

Russian authorities in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine have announced the start of large-scale “military exercises” involving all men of military age, the Kyiv Armed Forces General Staff said on its Facebook page. , as reported by UNIAN. According to the army, in this way the Russians are trying to hide the total mobilization in some villages in the region. «The so-called local» authority» in the temporarily occupied territories of the Lugansk region announced the start of large-scale military exercises involving the entire male (aged) conscript population in Starobelsk, Shchastia, Novy Aidar, Novopskov and Nyzhneteply » writes the General Staff.

Putin signs law to punish those who criticize mercenaries

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has signed the law providing for criminal and administrative liability, with sentences of five to seven years in prison, up to 15 for the most “serious” cases, for those who carry out “public actions aimed at discrediting any participant in the special military operation (as Moscow calls the invasion of Ukraine, ed.), including units of volunteers, organizations or persons assisting» the Russian regular armed forces. As far as the administrative part is concerned, the provision provides for fines to persons or entities that can reach up to 500,000 rubles (about 6,000 euros) for the same crime. Tass writes it. In the case of the “knowing dissemination of false news“, the penalty is up to five years, but if the offense were to have “serious consequences” and cause the death of someone or serious damage, the penalty can be extended up to 15 years in prison and 1.5 million rubles. The Russian press agency recalls that until now the penal code provided – after the approval of the appropriate law almost a year ago – sentences of up to a maximum of 15 years only for those who discredited the armed forces. In fact, the censorship is therefore now also extended to the mercenary militias operating on the Ukrainian theater, including the Wagner Group.

Tajani: peace cannot be the surrender of Ukraine

“We must work for peace in Ukraine but we must understand that peace cannot be the surrender of Ukraine”. This is how the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, expressed himself from Naples, speaking at Feuromed. As for Putin, the minister said: “I believe that as a first reaction he should withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine, it would be the most just thing that would favor peace and it would be a positive signal for everyone”. War crimes, on the other hand, “must always be prosecuted”.

Ukraine: more than 100 Russian attacks repelled in one day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine repulsed more than 100 Russian attacks on Friday 17 March. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. In addition, at least ten drones were shot down. «The enemy carried out 34 air strikes. Eleven of those were with the use of Shahed-136 drones. Ten of these drones were destroyed by our air defense units, but one, unfortunately, hit an industrial infrastructure facility. Fortunately, without causing any casualties,” the Ukrainian forces said.

Intelligence UK: Russia towards the expansion of conscription

Russia will likely introduce larger conscription to increase its military needs. This was stated by the intelligence of the British Ministry of Defense in its report on the war in Ukraine. “Russian authorities are likely preparing to facilitate broader military conscription to meet their military needs,” the report reads. “Many men aged between 18 and 21 are currently seeking exemption from military service for attending higher education. It is very likely that the authorities are changing the age range to increase troop numbers, ensuring that students are eventually forced into service,” the British intelligence report continues.

Kiev: attacks in the night in Zaporizhzhia

Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia overnight, destroying a restaurant. This was reported by acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev, as reported by Kiev Independent The shock wave damaged nearby apartment buildings, he added. Rescuers are working on the spot. According to the military administration of Zaporizhzhia oblast, Russia used S-300 air defense missiles to attack the city.

Late yesterday evening, Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine, local authorities said. Explosions were reported in the Dnipro, Kiev and Zhytomyr regions.

Ukraine, air alert across the country

An air raid alarm was declared in Kiev and within minutes it spread throughout Ukraine due to fears of further Russian attacks. This was announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation by spreading the map of possible risks.

Biden: “Putin’s arrest warrant is justified”

«It is clear that he has committed war crimes», for which the mandate issued by the International Criminal Court against the Russian president Vladimir Putin is «justified. This is how American President Joe Biden expressed himself, welcoming the mandate issued by the CPI.

Russia: the agreement on the Ukrainian wheat is extended by only 60 days

On the eve of the expiry of the deal allowing Ukraine to export grain, the UN humanitarian aid chief called its extension crucial to securing global food supplies and preventing prices from skyrocketing. The Russian ambassador to the United Nations reiterated that Moscow is ready to extend the agreement, but only for 60 days, half of the 120 foreseen by the agreement. Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia’s briefing to the UN Security Council on Friday reinforced the Kremlin’s insistence on shortening the duration of the agreement in order to get changes to how the package works. Nebenzia argues that the United Nations has not allowed shipments of Russian fertilizers and that sanctions should be lifted.

Usa: Russia commits war crimes to answer for

“There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable.” This was stated by US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, after the arrest warrant for Putin issued by the ICC. “The ICC prosecutor is an independent actor and makes his judicial decisions on the basis of the evidence he has,” Watson said, without expressing explicit support for the initiative: the United States, as well as Russia, have not acceded to the treaty establishment of the organism.

International arrest warrant for Putin

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin because he is “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia”. Wrath of Moscow: “The decisions of the ICC have no meaning”. Instead, Kiev rejoices: «A historic decision». Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Moscow on Monday: “A visit for peace,” Beijing assures. Today is the ninth anniversary of the Russian annexation of Crimea.

