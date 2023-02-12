World British weapons and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine, according to plans that would mark a strengthening of the country’s ties with NATO. The Telegraph writes it, specifying that important managers of the UK defense industry are allegedly negotiating in this sense with their counterparts in Kiev.

Berlin, more efforts for more equitable distribution of refugees among European countries

European countries should do more to ensure better distribution of Ukrainian refugees. This was stated by the German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser. Speaking to Bild am Sonntag, Faeser stressed that other EU countries could do more to ease the pressure on Ukraine’s neighbors, which have taken in large numbers of civilians fleeing the Russian invasion. You need more coordination in case new waves of refugees flee in the face of new Russian attacks, she noted. “Poland has so far accepted over 1.5 million refugees, Spain 160,000. It can’t stay like this.”

Zelensky removes number two from the National Guard





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky relieved the number two of the National Guard, Ruslan Dziuba, with an executive order dated yesterday in which, however, the reasons for the measure are not specified. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, underlining that Dziuba was in charge of military logistics. From this point of view, therefore, Zelensky’s decision seems to be part of the changes at the top of government institutions and agencies following the scandals and allegations of corruption. The National Guard of Ukraine reports to the Interior Ministry and has public security responsibilities. At this stage it is also directly engaged at the front.

Reznikov-Austin phone call, Ramstein in sight





The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, announced that he had a telephone conversation yesterday with his American colleague Lloyd J. Austin to discuss the “situation at the front and priorities for the next Ramstein”, the next meeting of the Contact Group about Ukraine.

Kiev army shoots down 5 Russian drones





Ukraine’s military shot down 5 Russian drones overnight. This was reported by ‘The Kyiv independent’ quoting the Ukrainian General Staff. The drones are 4 Iranian-made and one Russian. According to the military, the drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in the southeast of the country. It would seem that the drones launched were 6 in all.

Cape Wagner, captured locality near Bakhmut

Wagner group mercenaries have taken control of the village of Krasna Hora near Bakhmut in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine. This was announced today by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner private military company. “The Krasna Hora settlement was taken today by Pmc Wagner’s assault units,” Prigozhin said.

In the Gazette the decree with military aid





The decree authorizing the transfer of military vehicles, materials and equipment to Ukraine has been published in the Gazette. La Stampa recalls it today. The decree, signed on 31 January by ministers Crosetto, Tajani and Giorgetti, was published in the Official Journal of 2 February. As with all others, the list of equipment drawn up by the Defense Staff is classified. In Thursday’s press conference at Villa Madama, Minister Crosetto explained that “the aid decree for Ukraine was sent to Copasir, it does not need further steps and was signed last week

Kiev, 14 temporary Russian bases hit yesterday





In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have struck 14 temporary Russian bases, an ammunition depot and an anti-aircraft missile complex with missiles and artillery: this was reported by the Kiev Army General Staff in its daily update on the progress of the conflict . Kyiv Independent. Ukrainian troops have struck Russian temporary bases in the country at least 19 times and shot down one Su-25 aircraft as well as an Orlan-type drone. Also in the past 24 hours, Kiev has repelled Russian attacks near 11 settlements, including Bilohorivka and Serebrianske in the Lugansk region and Torske, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Pervomaiske, Pobeda, Vuhledar and Mariinka in Donetsk. According to the Ukrainian military, the Russians launched 12 rocket attacks (three of which hit civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region), 32 airstrikes and more than 90 multiple launch missile system (MLRS) attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure.

Kiev, Kherson region bombed yesterday by the Russians at least 49 times

“The Russian invaders bombed the territory of the Kherson region 49 times yesterday” and “one person was injured. The area was attacked with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars, tanks and even missiles.” Ukrinform writes it. According to the governor of the region, Oleh Sinehubov, quoted by the Guardian, “three Russian S-300 missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv yesterday evening” and “an infrastructure was damaged”.

Zelensky, Ukraine will win thanks to the voice of culture

“Ukraine will definitely win this war. He will win together with the free world. You will win thanks to the voice of freedom, democracy and, of course, culture ”. It is a passage from the letter from the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky read last night by Amadeus on the stage of the Sanremo festival.

Russian night attack on Kharkiv

The Russian armed forces launched three rocket attacks on Kharkiv overnight, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said on Telegram. The air alert was triggered just before midnight. According to Sinegubov three attacks with S-300 missiles were carried out. An infrastructure would have been damaged and at least one person was injured, a 35-year-old man hospitalized.

Average, British weapons could be produced in Ukraine

British weapons and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine, according to plans that would mark a strengthening of the country’s ties with NATO. The Telegraph writes it, specifying that important managers of the UK defense industry are allegedly negotiating in this sense with their counterparts in Kiev. “British executives went there with the aim of setting up joint ventures to manufacture weapons and vehicles on site under license,” the newspaper writes, citing industry sources. Other European defense firms are also reportedly in talks with Ukraine, with the British firms keen not to be beaten to the punch by French and German rivals. The leak comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak decided to send fighter jets to Ukraine requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his surprise trip to the UK last week. Yesterday evening, Downing Street and the Ministry of Defense – reports the website of the newspaper – refused to comment, stating that it is an industrial matter.

