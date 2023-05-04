Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on Ukraine after Kremlin attack. Kiev destroys 18 out of 24 drones

7:00

Russian bombs on Ukraine after Kremlin attack

Moscow launched air strikes on the night Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, including Odessa, without causing casualties. Explosions were also heard in Zaporizhzhia, while air alarms sounded in 7 regions. Kiev destroyed 18 out of 24 drones. The attacks follow the explosion – in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Putin’s press service – of a drone on the dome of the Kremlin .

In the images circulated on Telegram, a white object plummets towards the dome and then explodes. The video is accompanied by the caption ‘Moment udara’, the moment of the attack. Fragments of the drone would have been found in the building. Moscow announces retaliation: ‘They wanted to kill the president’. Kiev denies: ‘We have nothing to do with it, it is a Russian move to attack on a large scale’. US caution: ‘We cannot confirm anything and in any case I would take everything that comes from Moscow with a grain of salt’, said the secretary of state The blink. Zelenski: ‘Let’s not attack Putin, we’ll leave him to the court’.

PER GO INTO DETAIL / Drone over the Kremlin, how was this possible? The hypotheses in the field