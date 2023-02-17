World Green light from the Eurochamber to the resolution which asks to provide Kiev with “military aid for as long as necessary” and invites the Commission to “seriously consider the supply of fighter planes, helicopters, missile systems and an increase in ammunition”. Zelensky rejects the hypothesis of negotiations with Putin. Joe Biden will give a speech ahead of the first anniversary of the start of the war on February 21 in Warsaw: it is the same day as Vladimir Putin’s speech is scheduled

Zelensky rejects negotiations with Putin: “I don’t trust them”

Zelensky rejects the hypothesis of negotiations with Putin: “I can’t talk to him because I don’t trust him”. Meanwhile, Moscow expels four Austrian diplomats and launches its fifteenth large-scale attack against Ukraine in the north and west of the country. New bombing of Kharkiv.

EU resolution pushes to send jets to Kiev

Green light from the Eurochamber to the resolution which asks to provide Kiev with “military aid for as long as necessary” and invites the Commission to “seriously consider the supply of fighter planes, helicopters, missile systems and an increase in ammunition”.

Moscow, support for Crimean attack confirms US involvement

“The statements made by a senior State Department official (Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, ed.) regarding support for Ukraine’s attacks in Crimea are clear confirmation of the fact that the United States is directly involved in the conflict. . Moscow considers this position as a clear manifestation of the warlike attitude towards it”. The spokesman for the Russian embassy in the United States, Igor Girenko, declared it.

«The US administration is fueling the Kiev regime’s ambitions – he added – to attack our country. It should finally become obvious to the entire international community that the United States is the real instigator of the conflict in Ukraine.”

Russian raids on Bakhmut: 5 civilians killed

Five civilians have lost their lives in air raids that Russia has launched on Bakhmut, while nine people have been injured. According to local officials, the victims are three men and a woman aged between 32 and 66 years.

The Donetsk prosecutor’s office added that several buildings were also damaged in the airstrike. Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has asked civilians still in Bakhmut to leave the city immediately.

Biden speech on Ukraine anniversary on 2/21, like Putin

Joe Biden will give a speech in view of the first anniversary of the start of the “brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine” on February 21 at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, at 17.30 local time. He makes it known the White House.

It is the same day that Vladimir Putin’s speech is scheduled, a sort of remote challenge. Biden will address “how the United States has mobilized the world to support the Ukrainian people as it defends their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people for as long as needed.”

View on ilsole24ore.com