Ukraine: Air warning in Kiev and 10 other regions

An air alert went off this morning in Kiev and 10 other regions of Ukraine and is still ongoing. The head of the president’s office, Andriy Yermak, urged citizens to pay attention: “Do not ignore the alarm” spread on Telegram. Missile launches from the Black Sea have also been confirmed.

US awards 1 billion contract for ammunition

The Pentagon announced it has awarded a nearly $1 billion contract to ramp up production of 155mm artillery shells that are used in large quantities by Ukraine.

The order will be distributed between General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems and American Ordnance LLC, the goal is to produce between 12,000 and 20,000 rounds of ammunition per month.

The announcement comes days after another $522 million contract was awarded to produce the same type of ammunition. According to the United States, Kiev’s forces are firing between 4,000 and 7,000 rounds a day, more than allied Western arms makers can produce to keep up.

Sunak (UK): «NATO changes Treaty to guarantee Kiev»

Rishi Sunak has called on world leaders to secure a “lasting peace” for Ukraine by establishing a new NATO charter to help the country defend itself “again and again” in the face of any future declaration of war by the Russia.

Fresh from hosting the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in the UK last week, Sunak is expected to call on countries to “double down on our military support” and warn that “the security and sovereignty of every nation” is at stake.

Usa: Russia’s attempts to circumvent sanctions monitored

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo intends to warn Russia that the United States is monitoring its attempts to circumvent sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN, which has seen a speech that the deputy secretary will give next Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations. “We know that Russia is actively looking for ways to circumvent the measures and has tasked its intelligence services – FSB and GRU – to find them”, reads the speech that the Treasury official will give a few days before the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

EU security conference, Macron: “This is not the time to negotiate”

Proof of unity of European leaders in Munich for the Conference on Security with the focus dedicated to Ukraine. “We are the free world. We have to win against Goliath,” Ukrainian President Zelensky said via video link. “Whoever can send tanks to Ukraine should do it now,” said German Chancellor Olaf Schoz, while Macron said that “this is not the time for dialogue with Putin.”

Present were NATO secretary Stoltenberg and Chinese Communist Party diplomacy chief Wang Yi, who met Minister Tajani yesterday. Great Britain proposes a change to NATO’s Atlantic Treaty to protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression, guaranteeing Kiev “long-term” support.

