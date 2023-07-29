Ukraine latest news. US announces new weapons package in Taiwan. Ft: Kiev used ammunition made in North Korea

World

The United States has announced $345 million in military aid to Taiwan, in what is the first major package from the Biden administration that draws on American supplies to help Taiwan counter China. According to the Financial Times, Ukrainians fired North Korean-made artillery shells on Russian positions, using Pyongyang ammunition against the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an ally of leader Kim Jong Un.

Usa: White House announces new weapons package for Taiwan

The United States has announced $345 million in military aid to Taiwan, in what is the first major package from the Biden administration that draws on American supplies to help Taiwan counter China.

The White House announcement said the package would include defense, education and training for Taiwanese people. Washington will send man-portable air defense systems, or Manpads, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles, according to two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues ahead of the announcement.

US lawmakers have lobbied the Pentagon and the White House to ramp up arms to Taiwan. The goals are to help it counter China and dissuade China from considering attack, by supplying Taipei with enough weapons to make the price of invasion too high.

The package adds to nearly $19 billion in military sales of F-16s and other major weapon systems that the United States has approved for Taiwan. The arms delivery has been hampered by supply chain problems that began during the Covid-19 pandemic and were exacerbated by pressures on the global defense industrial base created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Usa: the Russian defense minister is looking for weapons in Pyongyang

Usa, ‘the Russian defense minister is looking for weapons in North Korea’

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has traveled to North Korea to secure arms supplies Moscow needs for its currently stalled invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Russia, Blinken stressed, is trying to buy weapons from allies around the world. “I highly doubt he’s there on vacation,” the head of US diplomacy told reporters in Australia referring to Shoigu. “We see Russia desperately seeking support, for weapons wherever it can find them, to continue pursuing its aggression against Ukraine,” he added.

“We see it in North Korea and we also see it with Iran, which has supplied Russia with many drones that it is using to destroy civilian infrastructure and kill civilians in Ukraine,” he noted.

Kiev used ammunition made in North Korea

The Ukrainians fired artillery shells produced in North Korea on the Russian positions, using the ammunition of Pyongyang against the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an ally of leader Kim Jong Un: writes the Financial Times (FT), which has viewed the North Korean weapons. The ammunition, the FT said, was used with Soviet-era Grad multiple launch missile systems (MLRS) in the Bakhmut area of ​​eastern Ukraine.

The origins of Ukraine’s arsenal highlight how Europe’s largest land conflict since World War II has become a cauldron of military equipment from around the world, ranging from obsolete Soviet kits to modern precision weapons, the newspaper said. According to a Ukrainian artillery commander named Ruslan, North Korean ammunition was not favored by his troops due to its relatively high failure rate: most of it was produced in the 1980s and 1990s.

Ukrainian soldiers said the ammunition had been “seized” from a ship from a “friendly” country and handed over to Ukraine. For its part, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the rockets were likely taken by Russian forces. “We capture their tanks, we capture their equipment and it is very likely that this is also the result of a successful military operation by the Ukrainian army,” said Yuriy Sak, adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister. “Russia has bought different types of munitions in all kinds of tyrannies, including North Korea and Iran,” he added.

Apartment block hit in Dnipro, 9 injured

Nine people were injured in the Russian bombing that hit an apartment building in Dnipro in eastern Ukraine last night. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, specifying that among them there are two minors aged 14 and 17, two girls aged 20, a woman aged 77 and men aged between 18 and 35 .

None of them are serious. Ukrainska Pravda reports that the condominium was sparsely inhabited and that a nearby building of the Ukrainian intelligence services of the SSU was also hit, but it had been abandoned for some time.

Blinken, progress in the creation of a peace force for Haiti

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today spoke of progress on the path to building a multinational peacekeeping force for Haiti as the country continues to struggle with growing armed gang violence.

“We have been very focused on trying to put in place what is needed for a multinational force, including finding a lead nation to do it,” Blinken said. “I expect to be able to report progress on this soon,” he added. Armed gangs control about 80% of the capital Port-au-Prince, where kidnappings for ransom, armed robberies and carjackings are commonplace.

Yesterday’s news

What happened on July 28, 2023

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

