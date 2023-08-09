Ukraine, latest news. Use: Biden approves Ukrainian pilot training on F-16. Russia: gas and oil revenues drop by 41.4% in the first half

World

Russian air defense systems have shot down two drones heading towards Moscow. This was announced by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Ministry of Defense. “Two drones attempted to fly over the city,” the mayor wrote on Telegram. The US confirms the sending of a new tranche of military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine: car traffic restored on the Crimean bridge

Car traffic on the Crimean bridge has been restored: the company that manages the bridge announced on Telegram. Traffic had been temporarily blocked after an air raid alarm that went off in the morning. Furthermore, explosions were heard this morning in the Dzhankoy district, in the annexed Crimea: reports Rbc-Ukraine, which cites local Telegram channels.

Belarus: Michel, EU condemns brutal oppression of Lukashenko

The European Union “condemns the continued and brutal oppression of Lukashenko and supports the democratic forces in Belarus”. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, wrote on Twitter, recalling that today marks “the anniversary of the falsified and illegitimate presidential elections in Belarus in 2020, followed by a draconian repression against human rights defenders and Belarusians in favor of freedom” .

The Pope, while fighting is going on in Ukraine, young people are asking for peace

In his general audience, the Pope recalled the days of World Youth Day in Lisbon and underlined the young people’s desire for peace. “While in the Ukraine and in other parts of the world there is fighting, and while war is being planned in certain hidden rooms – this is bad – Youth Day has shown everyone that another world is possible: a world of brothers and sisters, where the flags of all peoples wave together, side by side, without hatred, without fear, without closures, without weapons! The message of the young people was clear: will the ‘big ones of the earth’ listen to it?, I wonder”. For the Pope, everyone should pay attention to “this youthful enthusiasm that wants peace”. “We hope that the whole world will listen to this GNG and look to this beauty moving forward”, concluded the Pope.

China: 7 dead in Sichuan river flood

The death toll from a river flood in the Sichuan region, in southwestern China, is at least seven. According to the state agency Xinhua, a rescue operation is underway after the river, which overflowed its banks, swept over ten visitors who were near a tourist resort in the region. Four people were saved but work continues to search for the missing.

Moscow, Russian saboteur hired by Kiev arrested

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a Russian citizen accused of carrying out an attack on a gas pipeline in Crimea last June on the orders of the Ukrainian special services. This was reported by the Tass which cites the FSB itself. “The criminal activity of a Russian citizen born in 1980, who was involved in the commission of an act of sabotage and terrorism at the energy infrastructure facility of the Republic of Crimea on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, has been suppressed,” he reported the FSB, according to which last June 23 the man would have exploded a gas pipeline in the village of Koreiz using an improvised device that would have been passed through a hiding place.

China: U-shaped recovery expected for inflation

Consumer prices in China are expected to rebound in a “U” shape in the coming months, thanks to the recovery in services inflation and the narrowing of the output gap, analysts at Goldman Sachs write in a note.

China recorded a 0.3% year-on-year CPI decline in July, according to data released today.

Analysts do not expect sustained CPI deflation in the coming quarters, although the headline figure could decline further next quarter due to subdued food inflation, weak energy prices and low-sustain durable goods prices.

A new round of policy easing is likely to help narrow the output gap, typically viewed as the difference between an economy’s actual and potential output.

“A gradual narrowing of the output gap is likely to return headline inflation to its historical long-term trend of 2% by the end of 2024,” analysts say.

China needs strong stimulus package to boost demand

China needs a strong stimulus package to boost demand that is insufficient, Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, wrote in an email.

Today’s CPI and PPI data show deflation reflecting the reality of the weakening recovery, Cheung noted. Furthermore, according to Cheung, the PBOC may be forced to cut rates further to contain the spike in real interest rates. However, such cuts could lead to a depreciation of the yuan, which could prompt the PBOC to maintain a stronger CNY fixing for longer to counter this pressure and maintain room for monetary easing, Cheung added.

Russia: gas and oil revenues drop by 41.4% in the first half

Russia’s oil and gas revenues fell 41.4 percent to the equivalent of $43.4 billion in the first half of the year, the Finance Ministry said. The collapse is due, it is explained, “to the high comparison of the previous year, to the decline in the prices of petroleum blends in the Urals and to the reduction in the volumes of gas exported”, it is specified.

Use: Biden approves Ukrainian pilot training on F-16

US President Joe Biden has approved the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced yesterday in a briefing with the media. She reports it to the Department of Defense on her website.

Russian bombs on Nikopol: an 18-year-old died

An 18-year-old boy died following last night’s Russian shelling in the Nikopol area of ​​southern Ukraine: the head of the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysak, announced on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “Tragic night. The attacker shelled Nikopolshchyna three times. He directed heavy artillery against Nikopol itself and the community of Marganets. An 18-year-old boy died. Three other people were injured: 21, 35 and 44-year-old men. They have blast mine wounds and shrapnel wounds,” Lysak wrote.

Moscow: «Ukrainian attack in the Bryansk region during the night»

The governor of the Bryansk region of Russia, Alexander Bogomaz, said that the city of Bila Berezka was shelled last night by the Ukrainian armed forces: the attack caused partial damage to several residential buildings, service facilities, an industrial plant, some commercial structures as well as several cars. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. No injuries or casualties are reported. Bryansk is located on the northeastern border of Ukraine, a region marked by constant bombing. The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.

Erdogan: “The West should keep its promises on wheat”

The solution to the transport of Ukrainian cereals in the Black Sea “depends on Western countries which must keep their promises”. This was stated this evening by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I think a solution can be found,” he added, referring to his recent telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who refused to extend the agreement, of which Turkey and the UN were guarantors, which expired on 17 July.

USA sends new weapons to Ukraine

The United States is preparing to announce a new shipment of weapons to Ukraine to carry out its counteroffensive by the end of this week. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

Zelensky: Nine killed in Pokrovsk. Russia will pay

The number of victims of Tuesday’s double Russian attack in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region has risen to nine. This was announced by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in the usual evening video message. 82 were injured, including two children, one of which is in serious condition. “His name is Nikita, he is only 11 years old,” said Zelensky, confirming that the second attack occurred when the first aid had already begun. “This is a deliberate act by terrorists to cause the most pain, the most damage. Russia will take full responsibility for this, there must be sentences against the terrorists,” he added.

Russia: Two drones heading towards Moscow shot down

Russian air defense systems have shot down two drones heading towards Moscow. This was announced by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin quoted by Tass. “Two drones attempted to fly over the city,” he wrote on Telegram. «Both were shot down by air defense systems, one in the Domodedovo area and another near the Minskoe highway. No injuries are reported.” The Ministry of Defense also confirms: «During the night, the attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with unmanned aircraft on the territory of the Moscow region was thwarted. Two drones – explains a note – were shot down by the anti-aircraft system “without causing casualties or damage.

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

