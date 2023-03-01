16:00
Moldova: “Radioactive attack of Kiev in Transnistria? From Moscow only lies”
The Moldovan government has defined today’s statements by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova according to which Kiev would be willing to use radioactive material near the separatist region of Transnistria as a lie. “State authorities are monitoring the situation and do not confirm the information disseminated by the Russian side,” she reads in a message published on the Moldovan government’s Telegram channel. The authorities have also called on citizens to remain calm and to follow the official sources of information in Moldova.
Moscow: “Kiev will use radioactive material to attack Transnistria”
Ukraine is allegedly preparing for a “provocation using radioactive substances” near Transnistria “around which Kiev has deliberately raised tension”. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. The Tax reports it. “We ask the relevant international organizations to pay close attention to this information. We warn the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors against any rash action that endangers the life and health of thousands of civilians,” she said. Zakharova also noted that ports in the Odessa region participating in the grain deal could be used to deliver radioactive material to Ukraine.
Lavrov: “Renewal of the wheat agreement only if Russian producers are guaranteed”
Russia will agree to a new extension for grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports only if Russian grain and fertilizer producers are allowed to export to international markets. This was stated by Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov as he met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in New Delhi today on the sidelines of a meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the G20 countries. “The Russian side – reads a statement from the Moscow Foreign Ministry – underlined that the continuation of the agreement on wheat is possible only if the interests of Russian food and fertilizer producers are taken into account in terms of free access to world markets”. The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the UN, was renewed for 120 days last November and will therefore expire in mid-March.
For now, the Ukrainian army has not decided to withdraw from Bakhmut
L’Ukrainian army he did not make the decision to withdraw from Bakhmut. She said it on Wednesday Cnn a military spokesman from Kiev. “If we see that the threat to our personnel and operational situation is greater than the need to hold territory, we will do so but in an organized and non-panic way,” he explained. “At the moment there isn’t one decision like that,” he added.
Zelensky: “The hardest battle for Bakhmut”
“The harder battle it’s at Bakhmut and in the battles that are fundamental to defend the city”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the video message released via Telegram, during which he underlined that “the intensity of the fighting is growing”.
Zelensky denounced even further 30 Russian attacks in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.
Prigozhin (Wagner): “More and more bloodshed in Bakhmut”
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are converging reinforcements towards Bakhmutwhere “tens of thousands of soldiers” from Kiev are giving rise to a “fierce resistance” and “the bloodshed increases day by day.” She said it today in a video message Yevgeny Prigozhinhead of the private militia Wagnerwhich plays a leading role in Russian attempts to take this city in the Ukrainian Donbass.
Ukrainian air defense shoots down a Russian drone over Kiev
The Ukrainian air defense he shot down a Russian drone in the sky over the Kiev region. The Colonel announces it Yuri Ignatiusspokesman for the Air Force, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.
Moscow: “Kiev does not send drones? We don’t believe him”
The Russia does not believe what the Ukrainian presidential adviser said Michael Podolyak according to which Ukraine does not attack Russian territory with drones. “We don’t believe him,” the Kremlin spokesman replied Dmitry Peskov answering a question about it, as reported by the Ria Novosti agency.
Belarus supports China’s peace plan
The Belarus “fully supports the initiative” of China on the proposals for the pace and the safety internationalmany of which were taken up in the peace document by 12 points presented by Beijing on the Ukrainian crisis, rejected however by Kiev, the USA and Europe. This is what the Belarusian president said Alexander Lukashenkoa close ally of the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putinin the conversation in Beijing with the president Xi Jinpingaccording to the report of the official Minsk news agency Belta.
Kiev denies drone strikes in Russia
“Ukraine does not affect the territory of Russia. Ukraine is leading a defensive warfare to de-occupy all its territories. This is an axiom.” He claims it on Twitter Mykhailo Podolyakadviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “Processes of panic and disintegration are developing in Russia, as evidenced by the rise of internal attacks infrastructure by unidentified flying objects,” Podolyak added.