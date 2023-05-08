Ukraine, live broadcast – Zelensky’s announcement: the day of the Russian victory over the Nazi-fascists becomes “Europe Day”. Moscow: “Traitor”

19:57
THE POINT – Zelensky changes Victory Day into “Europe Day” and infuriates Moscow
The alert is highest in Moscow for the traditional paratha of the Victory Dayin which, like every 9 maggioRussians commemorate USSR victory over Nazi-fascists in second World War. A day celebrated by all former Soviet countries. Among them, until today, there was also theUkrainewhich, however, paraded to establish on May 9 a new partythat of Europe. “Every year, starting tomorrow, we will honor our historic unity: the unity of all Europeans who destroyed Nazism and will defeat racism,” he announced Zelensky“It will be there Europe Daywho supported the Ukrainians during i nine years Of Russian aggression eh 439 days of invasion on a large scale”. The decision sparked theira Of Mosca. “We are convinced that there are actually many people in Ukraine for whom this is still a holy day“Kremlin spokesman Peskov retorted. “A traitor. This is Zelensky. The new incarnation of Down from in the 21st century,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed Zakharova. The announcement was however well received by the EU and just tomorrow Von der Leyen will be at Kiev to reiterate the support of Europe to Ukraine.
Meanwhile a Bruxelles you are working on a new one package of sanctions against Russia which, according to the revelations of the Financial Timeswould include measures also against 7 Chinese companies, guilty of supporting the Russian war machine. Beijing reacted by inviting the EU “not to take the wrong path, otherwise China will surely protect its legitimate rights e interests“.
Meanwhile, shelling in Ukraine continued throughout the day and also targeted the warehouse Red Cross a Odessacausing a fire which has reduced the humanitarian aid arriving from abroad to smoke. The Red Cross could not help but declare its activities suspended in the town on the Mar Nero. The criticality of the situation is also demonstrated by the update from the Farnesina on the situation in Ukraine, which reiterates the invitation to the Italians still present to “use the means still available, including trains, to leave immediately the country, during the hours in which the curfew is not in force”.
19:38
Poland delivers 10 Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine
The Poland Has delivered 10 Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine. The defense minister said so Mariusz Blaszczak in an interview with a Warsaw TV channel. On April 5, the Polish president Andrzej Duda he announced that Poland had already delivered eight MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Also there Slovakia made it known that he had transferred 13 Mig fighters to Ukraine.
19:12
May 9 is “Victory Day” in Russia: what is celebrated?
This date marks the anniversary of the Nazi declaration of surrender [1945, at the end of the Second World War (better known in the country as the “Great Patriotic War”). In addition to Russia, the day is a national holiday in all former Soviet republics. At the end of the traditional parade on Red Square, the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin gives his address to the nation.
During the USSR and in the first years after its dissolution, the celebrations for the Den’ Pobedi – on Victory Day – took place in a rather modest form: it was Putin, after his ascent to power, who promoted a campaign to strengthen Russian patriotic pride based – also – on military commemorations. And in particular on the parade that takes place on May 9 in Moscow’s Red Square, on which platoons of tanks, missiles, planes and men and women in uniform march.
18:34
Farnesina: “Italians should leave Ukraine immediately”
“More and more heavy missile attacks continue to be recorded in Kiev and throughout the Ukrainian territory. Maximum caution is recommended. All travel to Ukraine, in any capacity, is strongly discouraged. Compatriots still present in Ukraine are strongly recommended to use the means still available, including trains, to leave the country immediately, at times when the curfew is not in force”. This is what we read on the Viaggiare Sicuri website, managed by the Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Unit, in an update published today also on the homepage of the Italian embassy in Kiev.
18:31
Banned Russian flags in Berlin on May 9
The display of Russian flags and symbols at the commemoration event in Berlin for the end of the Second World War remains prohibited. This was decided by the Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg, as reported by a spokeswoman. Tomorrow, Tuesday 9 May, no Russian flags or symbols may be displayed in front of the Soviet memorial in Tiergarten. Such symbols could be understood as an expression of favor towards Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to what was established by the High Court, which thus confirmed the Berlin police regulation for the event. “The apparently targeted intensification of Russian air strikes against Ukraine and its civilian population” contributes to a further aggravation of the conflict situation, and the commemoration of the end of the war in 1945 cannot be seen in isolation from the current situation, said the short in its reasoning. Previously, however, the administrative court in Berlin lifted the ban on Ukrainian flags.
17:44
Zelensky: “On May 9 we celebrate the Europe that will defeat the Russians”
May 9 “will be the Day of Europe, which supported the Ukrainians through nine years of Russian aggression and 439 days of full-scale invasion. This will be Europe Day, which helps us fight in all directions. This will be Europe Day, our ally. This will be Europe Day – ours, of which Ukraine has always been, is and will be a part”. Zelensky has thus decided to bring forward to today, May 8, the day of the Victory of the allies over the Nazi-fascists, which tomorrow will also be celebrated on Red Square: “Today I submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian unicameral parliament, ed) – he wrote on Twitter – the proposal to make May 8 (instead of May 9, ed) the Day of Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945. Eternal memory to all who died in WWII! Glory to everyone who fought against Nazism and won! Glory to all our heroes of the various ages to whom we equally owe our lives!”.
17:16
Russia will develop military infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan
Russia and Kyrgyzstan have decided to “develop Russian military infrastructure” in Kyrgyz territory and strengthen bilateral military cooperation to face “external challenges and threats”. This was reported by Russian agencies following a meeting held today in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. In a joint statement posted on the Kremlin website, the two presidents underlined “the need to guarantee the security and sovereignty of the Kyrgyz Republic, also by dealing with possible armed attacks by international terrorist organizations”.
17:11
“Russians begin conscription in Mariupol”
The Russians began their conscription in Mariupol, occupied at the start of the war. This was reported by the exiled mayor of the city Vadim Boychenko, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. “The occupiers are already looking for citizens who do not fulfill ‘military obligations’. The enemy plans to draft men until August,” he says. The city council also published the so-called “guideline for a medical examination of the military registration and enlistment office”, which was received by one of the residents of Mariupol.