Ukraine, live coverage – Drones over Crimea: a warehouse in Sevastopol on fire. Chief of Wagner: “The militia will cease to exist”

10:32
Russian raid on a building in Uman: 23 victims, 5 are children
I am 5 i dead children in the rocket attack that struck a residential building at dawn on Friday Uman, in central Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of the Interior, publishing an update on the tragedy it caused on Telegram 23 dead. “In the identification process, it emerged that 5 children died: two boys (one and a half and 16 years old) and three girls (8, 11 and 14 years old). A woman is considered missing. The search continues,” wrote the minister, Ihor Klymenko.
09:50
Prigozhin: “Wagner will soon cease to exist”
“The Wagner may soon cease to to exist“. The founder of the Russian private militia said so, Yevgeny Prigozhinin a video posted on Telegram by the Russian war blogger Semyon Pegov and taken up by various international media. During the war in Ukraine, Prigozhin repeatedly criticized the way in which Moscow is conducting operations militaryaccusing the top leadership of the Russian military of betrayal for the lack of support to his men, currently leading the campaign of conquest of Bakhmut. It was unclear how seriously Prigozhin was now speaking and Wagner has not commented at the moment.
09:49
Moscow, fire in Sevastopol under control: 4 tanks damaged
The fire attributed to a Ukrainian drone at a fuel depot a Sevastopolin Crimea, is now under control, according to the governor of the region annexed by Russia, quoted by the agency Tass. The governor added that the fire caused damage quattro tanks.
09:48
Zelensky: “The Ukrainian counter-offensive provides for the liberation of Crimea”
The counteroffensive that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planning to liberate the territories occupied by Russia also plans liberation from the Crimeaannexed by Russia in 2014. The President of Ukraine said so, Volodymyr Zelenskyin an interview with the Finnish public broadcaster Yle.
Although Zelensky declined to reveal any details or timetable for the counterattack, it is believed it is planned for the late spring or early summer. Despite his hopes of success, he also warned that the war could continue For years or even decades. “It is more convenient for other countries to support Ukraine now than to increase the risks of a third world war,” Zelensky argued in the interview.
09:46
Lavrov: “Attempts to isolate us are failing”
“Attempts to Washington and its allies for isolate Moscow they are failing”. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in a speech to participants of the Online World Conference on Multipolarity. “It seems natural that efforts by Washington and its allies to reverse the course of history and force the international community into a rules-based world order have failed. 85% of the world‘s population is not willing to pull chestnuts out of the fire for the former colonial metropolis,” said the minister.
09:45
Crimea, drone attack: a warehouse on fire
And fuel tanks is in flames in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea following a drone attack in the night. This was stated by the governor of the province annexed by Russia, Mikhail Razvozhayev. The flames spread to an area of 1,000 square meters and photos and videos of what appears to be the entire oil depot and a huge black cloud Of smoke above the city.
The fire does not represent a risk for the civil structures of the Black Sea city since it only affected the premises of the port, Razvozhayev’s spokesman specified later. The governor of Sevastopol then said that no one was injured in the accident and the evacuation of residents of adjacent neighborhoods is not planned either. Well 18 fire teams they are currently working to put out the fire.