Ukraine, live coverage – Massive attack on Kiev: one dead. Lavrov: “Sending F-16 fighters? The West is playing with fire”

19:13
Kyev Independent: “Lukashenko promises nuclear weapons to those who join the alliance with Moscow”
The newspaper The Kyev Independentciting Russian media, writes that the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko he claimed that Russia will provide weapons nuclear to any state joining theRussia-Belarus Union. “It’s very simple – Lukashenko would have explained – The union of Belarus and Russia should be concluded, and that’s all: there will be nuclear weapons for all“.
17:44
Bakhmut, Ukrainian army: “Reduced fighting intensity”
“Close to the city of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Russian troops continue to bomb the positions of the Ukrainian forces. But only one occurred military confrontation on the last day”. This was stated by the representative of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Cherevaty.
“The intensity of the fighting has reduced,” Cherevaty explained, and “the enemy is currently standing rotating his troopsreplacing the fighters of the Wagner with other units”. The representative of the Eastern Armed Forces concluded by noting that despite the so-called successes and achievements, as reported by the Russian media, the aggressor’s troops failed to establish completely control over Bakhmut in 10 months.
15:41
EU: “Moscow will have to answer for the barbaric attacks”
“I continue barbaric attacks from the Russia killing and terrorizing civilians: the attack on the hospital of Dnipronow at Kyiv at dawn on KyivDay. The Russian leadership and those responsible for the attacks will be called a answer for it. We remain committed to helping Ukraine to defend itself”. A spokesman for the External Action Service of the European Commission.
14:47
“Another attack in the Belgorod region of Russia”
“The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was hit, there were no casualties but shell fragments damaged a pipeline and an electric transmission line, private houses, facades, windows”. He writes it up Telegram the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov, adding that a drone was also used in the attack.
14:15
Wagner, Prigozhin: “Let’s leave Bakhmut, now the Russian army can launch a major offensive in the west”
“Our plans involve moving away from Bakhmut for the June first. We may not have time to deliver everything to the military (Russian regular army), maybe it will take a few more days. Provided that from June 5th the army has operational space for an offensive in the west. As the Defense Minister has already said, after the capture of Bakhmut, the Russian military has every chance to launch a big offensive with the capture of Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, ie ‘the ring of Donbass’”. The founder of the Wagner militia writes it on Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin.
13:44
Zelensky asks parliament for 50-year sanctions against Iran
President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the Ukrainian parliament to impose further penalties against theIran per 50 years. The draft resolution includes the total ban of trade with Teheraninvestment and technology transfer, as well as the halt to Iranian transit through Ukrainian territory and the blockade of Iranian assets in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian parliament, which has not yet scheduled a vote, must approve the text to make it law. Iran has supplied Russia with military equipment, including drones Shahed. Both the US and the EU have imposed sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with these drones. In last night’s drone strike, Russia launched at least 54 droni Shahed against Ukraine.
13:43
The US wants to join the EU ammunition plan
The United States aim to return to ammunition plan approved byEuropean Union and hitherto reserved for the European war industry. “The opening of the procurement and purchasing process at industry external to the European Union would enable much-needed supplies to be delivered to Ukraine more quickly,” he tells theAnsa a senior US government official. NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenbergconvened in Brussels on the occasion of the Ministerial Defence of mid-May the representatives of the industries of transatlantic defence (therefore also US) to look for possible synergies.
“It is impressive – notes the source – the speed with which the EU agreement was reached: our ultimate goal is to provide the largest number Of materials to the Ukrainians as soon as possible and this is an important step”. But, he adds, “it is also essential that the EU and NATO work together to ensure the coordination of procurement activityin order to reduce the risk of duplication”.
13:05
Zelensky: “Air Defense Forces, you are our heroes”
“Every time that shoot down drones e missiles enemies, save lives. Are you i our heroes!”. The Ukrainian president writes it on Telegram, Volodymyr Zelenskypraising the air defense forces of Kiev. The Ukrainian military said it responded in the night at most massive attack aircraft operated with drones by Russia since the beginning of the war, claiming to have shot down 52 out of 54.
12:23
Attack on Dnipro hospital: three more bodies found
I am quattro i dead for the Russian attack that hit a psychiatric hospital and a veterinary clinic il 26 maggio a Dnipro. This was reported by the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysakexplaining that the remains of the gods have been identified corpses Of three people which were missing. I’m a medico aged 56 and a employee of 64 years of the gutted health facility. And another employee aged 57 from a nearby veterinary clinic. In total, that attack cost the lives of four people.”
12:13
Kremlin: “From the West to war on Russia on all fronts”
Western countries are waging their war against Russia in all fields, the Kremlin spokesman said Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the TV program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”. “War is waged in a broader sense. The war against us and on all frontsbe it the economy, international relations or property,” he explained.