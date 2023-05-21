Ukraine, live coverage – Pope Francis tries again and entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a peace mission for Ukraine

21:05
Kiev: “Fighting for Bakhmut continues”
“In the direction of Bakhmut the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. The heavy battles for the city of Bakhmut do not stop”. The Ukrainian general staff wrote it on Facebook on the day when the founder of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the conquest of Bakhmut, later denied by Kiev. “The fiercest battles are fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka” explains the Ukrainian general staff. llm/sid
21:05
Yermak-Sullivan meeting: “We talked about the coalition of fighter planes”
The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, met with the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima. “We talked about the coalition of fighter planes, so about the Peace Formula. I thanked Jake for his support in supplying Ukraine with F-16s, for his efficiency and sincerity in helping Ukraine,” Yermak tweeted. With Sullivan “the maximum effectiveness is achieved, and that’s exactly what we need to oppose Russian resources in this war,” he added, thanking US President Joe Biden, Congress and the American people for their support.
21:03
“Rockets over Donetsk: six civilians injured including an 11 year old”
Russian troops carried out a rocket attack on the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region, as a result of which “6 civilians were injured, including a child, and some infrastructure was damaged”. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavel Kirilenko. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. A hospital was also hit. “Two women, three men and an 11-year-old boy suffered injuries of varying severity. In particular, these are shrapnel wounds, concussions, craniocerebral injuries and explosive landmine injuries. All the victims have received medical assistance, their conditions are satisfactory,” he added.
21:01
CEI: “Zuppi’s peace mission a sign of great trust”
“We welcome Pope Francis’ decision to entrust Card. Matteo Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the CEI, the task of leading a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which contributes to easing the tensions of the conflict in Ukraine and to start peace paths”. This is what Msgr. Giuseppe Baturi, archbishop of Cagliari and secretary general of the CEI, on the news released in the evening by the director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni. “We invite the ecclesial communities and, in particular, the monasteries present on the national territory to accompany right now with prayer this mission that the Holy Father wanted to confer on the president of the CEI so that it bears fruit and helps to build processes of reconciliation”, Baturi adds. Considering the importance and delicacy of the assignment – says the director of the National Office for Social Communications, Vincenzo Corrado – the cardinal will not release interviews or statements until it is deemed appropriate, in agreement with the Pope and the Holy See.
20:53
The Patriarch of Moscow Kirill: “Catastrophic conflict”
“Today the world is actually facing a catastrophic conflict, some call it the third world war. I do not presume to say so, but, in fact, such a potential for confrontation has accumulated that humanity will have no prospect of survival with weapons of mass destruction.” He said it in a meeting with state and public figures of Muslim countries in the Bulgarian Islamic Academy, the Patriarch of Moscow Kirill. “We must remember – when I say ‘we’, I mean both Christians and Muslims – that God is not in power, but in truth”, added the primate of the Russian Church.
19:13
The Holy See confirms a peace mission with Cardinal Zuppi
“I can confirm that Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, with the task of conducting a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which will contribute to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never resigned by the Holy Father, that this can start peace paths”. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni made it known in a note, adding that “the timing of this mission, and its modalities, are currently being studied.” In recent days, rumors reported that the Pope would have decided, to help the path of peace in Ukraine, to send Zuppi to Kiev and Msgr. Claudio Gugerotti in Moscow. Yesterday, however, the dicastery for the Eastern Churches headed by Gugerotti, in a note in the light of the fact that “news about a peace mission entrusted to the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti has now reached wide international circulation” that “the Prefect is aware of nothing of what has been said about him”.
18:45
The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppo with a peace mission for Ukraine
"I can confirm that Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, with the task of conducting a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which will contribute to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never resigned by the Holy Father, that this can start peace paths. The timing of this mission, and its modalities, are currently being studied". This was communicated by the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Zuppi.
18:34
The International Criminal Court: ‘Inflexible in carrying out its legal mandate’
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague says it remains “inflexible”, despite the arrest warrant issued by Moscow against the prosecutor Karim Khan in response to the one issued by the Court against the Russian president Vladimir Putin for war crimes. “The ICC finds these measures unacceptable. The Court will remain steadfast in carrying out its legal mandate to bring to justice those responsible for the most heinous crimes,” reads a statement from the international tribunal.
18:31
Joe Biden will have bilateral talks tomorrow with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at 2.15pm local time and then hold a press conference at the Hiroshima Hilton at 6.15pm local time. The White House made it known.