Ukraine, live coverage – Prigozhin: “We will withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10”. Kiev doesn’t believe it and the Kremlin: “No comment”

14:04
Ukrainian Air Force: “No shrewd ballistic missiles”
Yuri Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, denied reports of an alleged downing of a ballistic missile over Kiev on the night of May 4. “There was a possibility of use, but no ballistic missiles were recorded,” the spokesman said speaking in Suspilne. The denial comes after the Defense Express portal reported the possible downing of a Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile over Kiev that night.
13:43
Berlin police banned Russian and Ukrainian flags around Soviet monuments on May 8 and 9
Berlin police banned the presence of Russian and Ukrainian flags around the Soviet monuments of Treptow, Tiergarten and Schönholzer Heide on May 8 and 9. The celebrations for the end of the Second World War will take place over the two days. The measure had already been applied last year.
Military marches and songs will also be banned around the city’s memorials to the Red Army, as will the chanting of slogans condoning, glorifying or exalting the war in Ukraine. Dpa reports it. Diplomats and World War II veterans are exempt from the ban. The ban on flags aims to avoid moments of tension during the celebrations.
13:38
Ukrainian intelligence: “Prigozhin will not withdraw the Wagnerians from Bakhmut”
The Wagner militia will not withdraw from Bakhmut: Yevgeny Prigozhin’s words about the alleged retreat from the city serve to absolve themselves of responsibility for the failure. This was stated by the Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman quoted by the national media. “Prigozhin will not withdraw Wagnerians from Bakhmut. These statements were made by Prigozhin in view of the fact that he cannot fulfill his promise to capture Bakhmut before May 9th. That is why he is now trying to blame someone, because he realized that he can no longer keep his word,” Chernyak explained, indicating that no troop withdrawals were recorded on the ground. At the same time, Chernyak stressed that the Wagner group certainly has problems with the supply of ammunition, “but no matter how much they are given, it will not be enough for them. That is, the more they are given, the more they need and the more they want to receive, ”he noted,“ Prigozhin’s words reveal not a hunger for grenades but for an intention to disclaim responsibility for failures ”.
13:37
Kiev: “The enemy is fighting to keep Bakhmut under control”
Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said the enemy is trying to take control of Bakhmut by May 9, when Moscow will celebrate Victory Day against the Nazis. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. “The enemy is struggling to keep Bakhmut under control by May 9th. To carry out this task, they are withdrawing Wagnerites from other directions and replacing assault detachments of paratroopers who are now fighting in the Bakhmut direction.
13:37
Withdrawal of Wagner from Bakhmut? No comment from the Kremlin
No comment by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Evgheny Prigozhin’s announcement of the withdrawal of Wagner mercenaries from Bakhmut on the 10th of this month. “We have read in the media, but we cannot comment because it concerns the ongoing special military operation,” Peskov said, quoted by RIA Novosti.
13:21
Prigozhin: “Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut, handing over its positions to the Russian army”
On May 10, one day after the anniversary of the victory over Nazism, Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut, handing over her positions to the Russian army. This was announced by the head of the private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after denouncing in a video the shortage in the supply of ammunition by the military leaders. Prigozhin released the statement a few hours after posting a video on his Telegram channels in which he showed dozens of corpses of Wagner fighters lying on the ground and lashed out with heavy insults against the defense minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. Now the founder of Wagner again addresses Shoigu and Gerasimov stating: “I officially announce that my guys will not bear losses to Bakhmut without ammunition. Therefore, from May 10, we leave the city. We still have only two kilometers to go, but if you don’t want to give the Russians a victory with Bakhmut’s conquest, these are your problems”. Prigozhin then chronicles Wagner’s actions in the conflict. On March 16, 2022, he writes, “when the special military operation did not go according to plan”, the military leaders asked for the help of the private company, which three days later brought its first units back from Africa. At the end of the summer of last year, after the Russians withdrew from the Kharkiv region, the Wagner militiamen occupied a front line over 130 kilometers long. Then, Prigozhin continues, on 8 October they launched the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’ operation with the aim of “attracting the Ukrainian forces to themselves and thus giving the army a break” in Moscow. However, Prigozhin continues, a month ago the Wagnerians stopped receiving ammunition and this became an obstacle for the capture of Bakhmut, which the founders of the company had planned for May 9. Now Prigozhin says that, just out of respect for the anniversary of the victory, Wagner will still stay in Bakhmut until May 10. “Then – he adds – we will go to our back camps and there we will wait until the Russian people need us again”.
13:09
Borrell (EU): “Russia will return the children to Ukraine”
“More evidence pointing to Russian crimes in the war against Ukraine. The OSCE Moscow Mechanism’s report on the case of forcibly deported Ukrainian children demonstrates Russia’s contempt for its international obligations.” So via Twitter the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell.
“Russia must end this illegal practice and return those children to Ukraine,” added Borrell.
Another proof pointing to Russian crimes in its war against Ukraine@OSCE #MoscowMechanismUkraine report on forcibly deported Ukrainian children demonstrates Russia’s disregard of its intl’ obligations
Russia must stop the unlawful practice and return those children to Ukraine https://t.co/PeGyqEM6MO
— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 5, 2023
13:08
The US ambassador to the UN criticizes Brazil’s proximity to Russia
The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfieldcriticized Brazil’s closeness to Russia over the peace proposal defended by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the war in Ukraine. “We are not saying that Brazil shouldn’t engage in the pursuit of peace, we are saying that this effort must take Ukraine into account and cannot be a negotiation based on rewarding Russia for taking Ukrainian territory,” the diplomat said. President Joe Biden’s envoy was received yesterday by Lula’s former foreign minister and current international adviser, Celso Amorim. Thomas-Greenfield said he “encouraged” Amorim’s visit to Ukraine soon, after being received by Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Lula was criticized by the White House after saying that Russia and Ukraine are equally responsible for the conflict that began in February 2022 with the invasion of Moscow troops. Furthermore, last month Lula received the Russian Foreign Minister in Brasilia, Sergei Lavrov.
13:07
Delegates from Russia and Ukraine clashed in Ankara yesterday during a conference
Delegates from Russia and Ukraine clashed in Ankara yesterday during a conference of the parliamentary assembly of the Organization for Economic Cooperation of Black Sea States which was attended by 81 parliamentarians from 13 different countries. The brawl broke out after the Kiev delegation protested by unfurling the Ukrainian flag during a speech by Russian MP Olga Timofeeva, marching towards the podium. At that point there was a brief scuffle between the deputies of the two delegations and then two other deputies were jostled in the corridors of the building at the end of the conference, as can be seen in a video released by the Turkish media.
13:06
The bodies of 80 fallen servicemen have been returned to Ukraine
Kyiv authorities said the bodies of 80 fallen servicemen were returned to Ukraine today. “Today it was possible to bring home the bodies of 80 fallen defenders. The transfer of the bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons of the Ministry of Reintegration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies,” wrote the Ministry of Reintegration of the Occupied Territories of Ukraine on Telegram, without mentioning whether there was an exchange with the Russian counterpart. “The transfer of the bodies of the fallen is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions. The bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a proper burial,” he added.