18:55
Four civilians seriously injured in the Kherson region
“Four civilians in the Kherson region of Ukraine were seriously injured following the detonation of bombs”. This was announced by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, specifying that the “wounded are serious and have been hospitalised”. It concerns a “man who was injured near the village of Kostyrka in the Visokopil district, who came across a mine left in a field by a Russian – explains Prokudin -. A few hours earlier, three other people were injured in the Berislav district, near the villages of Ishchenko and Ivanivka”.
18:47
Tajani: “China can convince Putin to step back”
“We must push China to play a positive role in achieving peace. China can with an intelligent but also strong diplomatic action convince Putin to back down. I am convinced that Putin’s best interlocutor is now Xi Jinping, the one to whom Putin can say yes”. He claims it Antonio Tajani Minister of Foreign Affairs, in his speech at the Lega political training school in Milan.
17:53
US: “No indication of nuclear weapons in Minsk”
The United States they have “no indication” that Russia has transferred nuclear weapons to Belarus nor that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine: National Security Council spokesman said John Kirby at Cbs. “We have no indication that he has kept his promise or that any nuclear weapons have been transferred,” she said, commenting on Putin’s announcement that Moscow will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
17:01
Media: “Wagner group controls Azom metallurgical plant”
The group Wagner would have taken “full control” of the metallurgical plant I can, in the north of the city of Bakhmut. This was reported by some Russian media, including RIA Novosti, based on a video posted in the space that shows militia fighters throughout the plant. There are no comments or confirmations for the moment from the Ukrainian side.
17:00
Orlando Bloom arrived in Kiev for Unicef
The British actor Orlando Bloom arrived in Kiev as a goodwill ambassador of Unicef, the press service of the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia reported. “We are delighted to welcome Orlando to Ukraine and thank Unicef for a number of joint projects, which we will tell more about tomorrow,” reads the message posted on the company’s Telegram channel.
16:01
Borrell: “Russian nuclear weapons? EU ready to respond with further sanctions”
The deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus would represent “an irresponsible escalation and a threat to European security”. The EU High Representative writes it in a tweet Joseph Borrell. “Belarus can still stop” this escalation, “it is his choice. The EU – Borrell writes – is ready to respond with further sanctions”.
15:34
Kiev: ‘Putin is afraid of losing the war’
Ukraine sees the plan of the Russian president Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as a move out of fear of possible defeat. The adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office wrote this on Twitter Mychaylo Podolyak, adding that he considers Putin “very predictable”: the announcement shows that Putin is afraid of losing the war against Ukraine, said the adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Moreover, Podolyak added, Russia is thus committing a crime, violating the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
14:55
NATO: “Dangerous and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric from Moscow”
The Nato denounces Russian nuclear rhetoric, calling it “dangerous and irresponsible”, in the aftermath of the president’s announcement Vladimir Putin of the deployment of tactical weapons in Belarus. “The Nato continues to remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely,” a spokesman for theAtlantic alliance, however assuring that “he has not seen any change in the Russian nuclear posture that leads us to adjust ours”. The spokesman then he defines the reference to the presence of nuclear weapons in the “totally misleading”. allied countrieswho “act in full respect of their own obligations international“, while the Russia has repeatedly “violated its commitments on the control of weapons, suspending its participation in the New Start Treaty”.
14:50
Kiev calls for an emergency meeting at the UN on nuclear weapons in Belarus
Ukraine has requested an emergency meeting of UN Security Council about Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. Diplomatic sources report it.
14:08
Putin: “Cross all red lines with weapons in Kiev”
The Russian president Vladimir Putin is convinced that theWest is surpassing all red lines, and even the deepest red lines, supplying Ukraine with weapons. “Yes, that’s what they’re doing, they’ve been doing it since the very beginning in 2014, when they facilitated a coup d’état” in Ukraine, Putin said in response to a question from journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview with the channel tv Rossiya-1. The Tax reports it.