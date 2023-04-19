Ukraine, live coverage – Putin visits the front in Kherson and Lugansk. Wheat agreement between Kiev and Warsaw

20:42
Zelensky hears McCarthy: ‘Urgent need for new weapons’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy. “I thanked him for Congress’ bipartisan support of Ukraine. I outlined the situation at the front and the urgent defense needs regarding armored vehicles, artillery, air defense and fighters,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that he also discussed with McCarthy the tightening of sanctions on Russia in the oil and gas sector. of the gas.
20:29
Kiev: “Over seven thousand Ukrainian soldiers missing”
More than seven thousand Ukrainian servicemen are currently considered missing. This was stated by Oleh Kotenko, the government commissioner for missing persons, quoted by the Kyiv Independent, specifying that about 60-65% of them could be prisoners of the Russians, while the rest could no longer be alive. Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has brought back 2,235 prisoners of war from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram today.
19:02
Poland and Ukraine have reached an agreement on the import of grain
Poland and Ukraine have reached an agreement on the import of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products. This was announced by Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus at a press conference, at the end of the talks between the delegations of the two countries. The agreement allows transit of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products through the country. “We managed to set up mechanisms that will ensure that not even a ton of grain will remain in Poland and the goods will transit through Poland,” the Polish minister explained. Telus also announced action on grain that is already in the country. “By July – he said – the surplus of cereals, about 4 million tons, will leave Poland to make room for a new crop”. Polish Development Minister Waldemar Buda also announced that the passage of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland will start at midnight on Friday. “This time is needed to issue two regulations of the Minister of Finance and to update the regulation. We will introduce the electronic seals and the Sent system for these goods ”, he explained, adding that“ this will be the basis for changing the regulation ”.
18:00
Moscow to US ambassador: Any subversive activity will be severely repressed”
Moscow today warned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy against any “subversive activity” in Russia, which will be “severely repressed”. This was reported by a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry after the diplomatic summons to protest against American “interference” in Russian affairs, against the backdrop of the arrest of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich. “Any actions by the United States aimed at inciting discord and enmity in Russian society, as well as using the diplomatic mission to cover up subversive activities, will be severely suppressed,” the statement read.
17:37
Moscow: “Conquered three quarters of Bakhmut”
Russian shock troops captured three quarters of Bakhmut. This was reported by the RIA Novosti agency citing the Russian Defense Ministry. “In the Donetsk direction, as a result of active operations, shock troops captured three quarters of the northern, central and southern parts of the city of Bakhmut,” the ministry’s report explains. The Russian military, he said, was assisted by units of the Airborne Forces and soldiers of the Southern Group of Forces and stopped attempts by the Ukrainian military to counterattack.
17:36
Wagner mercenary who confessed to murdering children: “I only said 10%”
Alexey Savichev, one of two former Wagner Group mercenaries who confessed to Gulagu.net killing civilians including children in Ukraine, said he said “only 10 percent” of what he could share. This was reported by the Telegram channel of the independent Russian media Vertska. Savichev said he was contacted by Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of Gulagu.net, who paid him for the interview and that he received multiple threats after it. “I only said 10% of what could be said. And for this 10% I am now hiding, running like a rat across Russia,” said former militia mercenary Wagner.
17:34
Western ambassadors to CNN: “Lula’s words irritating, disappointing and unhappy”
The stance taken by progressive President Luiz Inácio Lula (Pt) da Silva in relation to the war in Ukraine risks alienating Western leaders and reducing dialogue between Brazil and the international community. This is the assessment of some ambassadors of Western countries in Brasilia, released confidentially to CNN. The heads of the diplomatic offices have defined Lula’s words (according to which the EU and the US are encouraging war in Ukraine) “irritating”, “disappointing” and “unhappy”. According to the analysis, although the West has warmly welcomed the re-election of the PT leader, after the difficult relations with Jair Bolsonaro, the position taken by Lula creates a climate of distrust and less propensity to deepen relations or open new fronts of collaboration
16:57
Stoltenberg (NATO): “Russia is the greatest threat to our security”
“Russia is the biggest threat to our security.” This was stated by NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in connection from Brussels with the 18th annual Conference of the Alliance on arms control, disarmament and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in Washington. “The Kremlin has decided to subvert the international rules on weapons, threatening to use nuclear ones. This is irresponsible behavior, but it doesn’t intimidate us,” added the secretary-general.
16:55
Zelensky visited the forward positions of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk region
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the forward positions of the Ukrainian army in Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, the daily scene of Russian bombing. This was reported by the presidential press office, adding that “the head of state listened to the report of the commander of the ‘Donetsk’ tactical-operational group on the situation in his area of responsibility. Volodymyr Zelensky then spoke to the marines, amphibious assault, mechanized and artillery units and thanked them for their service. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Avdiivka direction the Russian army continues to concentrate its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. The city is bombed every day.
16:53
Poland tightens security measures along the border with Russia
Poland has begun installing additional security surveillance systems along its border with the Russian province of Kaliningrad. This was stated on Polish radio RMF 24 by Polish Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kaminski, specifying that a camera system will be installed along the 199 km border with Russia. “I am convinced that our eastern border will be perfectly prepared for all kinds of illegal activities related to crisis situations with our eastern neighbors. I am sure it will be the best protected border of the European Union”, added the minister, announcing that the construction of the security surveillance systems will be completed by the autumn of this year.