Ukraine, live coverage – Summit in Jeddah, Kiev: “Move forward on Zelensky’s plan”. Kremlin: “There are no conditions for peace”

6 Ago 2023

14:52

Kremlin: “There are no conditions for a peace with Kiev”

“At the moment there are no conditions for a peace agreement with Kiev”. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reported by Tass, adding that “the military operation in Ukraine will continue in the near future”.

6 Ago 2023

14:50

Kiev: “Divergences in Jeddah but also progress on Zelensky’s peace proposal”

“The meeting in Jeddah was a step towards the practical implementation of the peace initiatives proposed by Ukraine”. This was said, according to Rbc-Ukraine reports, by the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, Kiev’s envoy to the peace summit in Saudi Arabia. “We have had very productive consultations on the key principles upon which a just and lasting peace should be built. We had an extremely honest and open conversation, during which the representatives of each country were able to express their position and vision”, Yermak explained, admitting that, during the meeting, “different opinions emerged” among the participants.

6 Ago 2023

14:43

Medvedev: “Still no negotiations possible. Kiev must crawl begging for mercy”

“Negotiations are not necessary yet. The enemy (Ukrainian) must crawl on his knees, begging for mercy ”- he writes about it Telegram the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, arguing that “Ukraine never existed before 1991: it is a fragment of the Russian Empire. Ukraine is in a phase of semi-decadence and part of its territories have returned to Russia”. “It is difficult to condemn the desire to end the war,” Medvedev continues, “but any peace proposal has a chance of success if three basic conditions are met: participation of both parties to the conflict, and this is not the case. Consideration of the historical context. And consideration of current realities”.

6 Ago 2023

14:29

Kiev: “Russian attacks on Ukrainian airports are ineffective”

Kiev Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat commented on national television on the results of the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian airfields: “We know how to counter the enemy. The Ukrainian Air Force manages to redeploy the planes before the bombings,” the spokesman said, confirming that the Kiev aircraft were not damaged by last night’s attack because they had already taken off. “It’s not the first time Starokostiantynivska airfield has been attacked by the Russians: it’s the tactical aviation base. But our pilots know how to react. The Russians will not be able to destroy our air force so easily,” concluded Ignat.

6 Ago 2023

13:01

Moscow: “We will discuss Jeddah’s results with the Brics partners”

Russia will discuss the results of the consultations on Ukraine in Jeddah with the BRICS partners who took part in the meeting. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, writes the Tass agency. “As regards the BRICS partners who have been invited and participated it is understood that, based on the outcomes of the Jeddah events, there will be a relevant exchange of views between us and the BRICS participants at different levels,” he said.

6 Ago 2023

12:09

Moscow: “Ukrainian airbases hit”

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had struck air bases in the western regions of Chmelnytsky and Rivne with high-precision weapons during the night. “The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has launched a multiple attack with long-range precision weapons, air and sea, on the air bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Starokostiantynivska and Dubno settlements,” the ministry said, quoted by the Russian news agencies.

6 Ago 2023

12:08

Two drones shot down in Russian territory

Two drones were shot down by Moscow’s air defenses over the territory of the Russian Federation last night. This was announced by Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Bryansk, a Russian region that borders Ukraine. No injuries or damages are reported. According to Moscow authorities, the Bryansk region – which borders both Ukraine and Belarus – has been the scene of repeated attacks by Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups since the Russian invasion began.

6 Ago 2023

12:07

The Pope to young people: “I dream of peace, pray for Ukraine”

At the Angelus, the Pope addressed a thought to the young people who “were unable to come” to the WYD “because of conflicts and wars. There are many in the world. Thinking of this continent, I feel great pain for dear Ukraine, which continues to suffer greatly. Friends, allow me, an old man, to share with you young people a dream that I carry inside: it is the dream of peace, the dream of young people who pray for peace, live in peace and build a future of peace”. “Going home, please continue to pray for peace. You are a sign of peace to the world, a testament to how nationalities, languages ​​and histories can unite rather than divide. You are the hope of a different world”.

6 Ago 2023

10:51

Kiev: “We will start exporting wheat again”

“We will start exporting grain again, whether Russia likes it or not,” Kyiv Defense Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Bulgarian media Btv stressing that Ukraine is already working to restore facilities affected by Russian attacks. Budanov also spoke about the counteroffensive, noting that for “soldiers it is quite difficult, since Russia has managed to strengthen its position with defense systems: The most important thing is that the offensive does not stop. In my opinion, it’s going a little faster on Bakhmut’s line than in the South, but time will tell.”

6 Ago 2023

10:50

A corn warehouse was also hit by the bombings

Russian shelling during the night also affected western Ukraine: a major fire broke out in a corn warehouse in Starokostiantynivska and one man was injured. The Ukrainian media reported it. The flames, subsequently extinguished, spread over an area of ​​1400 square meters. Starokostjantyniv is a city in Khmelnytsky District, Podolia Region, on the Horyn River in Ukraine.

